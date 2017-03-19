WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar and the moon

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Agar and the moon

 
Post a reply

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:17 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3428
Location: Dolomites, water skiing.
Ok I am convinced.

We don't exactly know what Agar does as assistant coach, but whatever it is he is clearly doing it badly. Even though we don't know exactly what it is that he is doing badly.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:27 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 156
Location: Dubai
lefty goldblatt wrote:
I can quite categorically state, that Prof. Brian Cox is a charlatan and just makes middle aged women "weak at the knees", as they take his theories on trust. Quackery.

We all know that the moon is made from cream cheese, a man lives inside it, cows regularly jump over it, and Agar is a RL genius.

And, just micturate any clever lover off, I'm fully aware the Cox was a member of D:REAM, and not corduroy clad, shoe gazing indie bores, the Charlatans.


D:REAM... a band, ironically who's biggest hit was 'Things can only get better'. A prophecy.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:42 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7636
D:Ream. UR the best thing.

A classic.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:45 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2784
Location: Stuck in 1982
rubber duckie wrote:
D:Ream. UR the best thing.

A classic.


Thank you

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:51 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7636
Uncle Rico wrote:
Thank you

De nada
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:46 am
Uppo58 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 410
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Ok I am convinced.

We don't exactly know what Agar does as assistant coach, but whatever it is he is clearly doing it badly. Even though we don't know exactly what it is that he is doing badly.


You're right Winslade, its hard to pin down, because he talks a good game really.
We just called it the "Agar effect".

A quite mysterious thing, no-one knows what it is, but he takes it with him wherever he goes :ASK:

Having said that, he's a nice bloke by all accounts.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, chris2925, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, karetaker, matt6169, Moving Forward, moving on..., MrFlibble, Saxy, scarrie, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, Uppo58, WalterWizard and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,4081,78275,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}