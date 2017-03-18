|
|
silver2 wrote:
You're on the wrong forum then.
This site contains the thoughts and ideas of some of the finest rugby league coaches and tacticians the world has ever known....and is frequently used as a source of information by the likes of Wayne Bennett et al.
and also the views of the pompous, who fail to grasp the basic idea of a Discussion forum
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:06 pm
|
|
You make a good point FB, if we didn't pass on our two-penneth what's the use of RLFANS, we could be out living our lives instead.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:16 pm
|
|
sir adrian morley wrote:
i saw the moon at headingly last night and it was raining
I saw Terry O'Connor moon the Wire fans one time in the Fletcher Street End.
Well not really, but the fans were urging him to show his booty and he subtly pulled his shorts to one side to reveal some cheek and got a big cheer.
We were also shouting You Fat B and him and Neil Cowie were pointing at each other.
Those were the days when a bit of fun banter with opponents who were smashing us was the highlight of the game.
Maybe those days are back...
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:17 pm
|
|
I can quite categorically state, that Prof. Brian Cox is a charlatan and just makes middle aged women "weak at the knees", as they take his theories on trust. Quackery.
We all know that the moon is made from cream cheese, a man lives inside it, cows regularly jump over it, and Agar is a RL genius.
And, just micturate any clever lover off, I'm fully aware the Cox was a member of D:REAM, and not corduroy clad, shoe gazing indie bores, the Charlatans.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:19 pm
|
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
Still remember that TO'C NC incident.
TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:36 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Still remember that TO'C NC incident.
TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour.
There were a few more characters about in those days than there are today. Even the players we used to hate, didn't take themselves too seriously, unlike the poseurs on Twitter today.
Remember how much Bobby Goulding used to enjoy our fans, he acknowledged the You Fat B chant by kicking a drop goal and then wobbling his belly to the Fletcher End in celebration.
Tommy Martyn kicking a second ball on the field to get play stopped and then told the Sky interviewer afterwards that it was the foot of God.
Sean Long capping the legendary "Its wide to West, Dwayne West" last second try against Bradford by taking the dog's head off the St Bernard mascot and running to the celebration wearing it. He wanted to take the conversion with the dog's head on but Stuart Cummings stopped it.
Nat Wood running in to the stand to look for a hot dog.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:52 pm
|
|
I remember that Cowie ToC moment, a high point in yet another stuffing by the Pies.
Peed myself when Long took the mascots head, he was devastated as I think he quite fancied keeping his identity a secret!
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:19 pm
|
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
There were a few more characters about in those days than there are today. Even the players we used to hate, didn't take themselves too seriously, unlike the poseurs on Twitter today.
Remember how much Bobby Goulding used to enjoy our fans, he acknowledged the You Fat B chant by kicking a drop goal and then wobbling his belly to the Fletcher End in celebration.
Tommy Martyn kicking a second ball on the field to get play stopped and then told the Sky interviewer afterwards that it was the foot of God.
Sean Long capping the legendary "Its wide to West, Dwayne West" last second try against Bradford by taking the dog's head off the St Bernard mascot and running to the celebration wearing it. He wanted to take the conversion with the dog's head on but Stuart Cummings stopped it.
Nat Wood running in to the stand to look for a hot dog.
totally agree..not much humour around these days compared to years ago
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:25 pm
|
|
You could always guarantee that Farrell would rise to his 'rent-boy' song.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:35 am
|
|
Our time with Agar was long, hard and painful, mindnumbingly frustrating. We became so disenchanted as fans that many walked away never to return. It nearly broke me too. Performances were generally dull and lifeless it felt like heart of the club was dieing. It was a dour and soul destroying period. The moment he left the shadow lifted and we started breathing again.
|
|
c}