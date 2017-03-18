lefty goldblatt wrote:

TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour. Still remember that TO'C NC incident.TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour.

There were a few more characters about in those days than there are today. Even the players we used to hate, didn't take themselves too seriously, unlike the poseurs on Twitter today.Remember how much Bobby Goulding used to enjoy our fans, he acknowledged the You Fat B chant by kicking a drop goal and then wobbling his belly to the Fletcher End in celebration.Tommy Martyn kicking a second ball on the field to get play stopped and then told the Sky interviewer afterwards that it was the foot of God.Sean Long capping the legendary "Its wide to West, Dwayne West" last second try against Bradford by taking the dog's head off the St Bernard mascot and running to the celebration wearing it. He wanted to take the conversion with the dog's head on but Stuart Cummings stopped it.Nat Wood running in to the stand to look for a hot dog.