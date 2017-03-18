WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar and the moon

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Agar and the moon

 
Post a reply

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:53 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5169
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
silver2 wrote:
You're on the wrong forum then.

This site contains the thoughts and ideas of some of the finest rugby league coaches and tacticians the world has ever known....and is frequently used as a source of information by the likes of Wayne Bennett et al.



and also the views of the pompous, who fail to grasp the basic idea of a Discussion forum
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:06 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1767
Location: Just turning your corner now
You make a good point FB, if we didn't pass on our two-penneth what's the use of RLFANS, we could be out living our lives instead.
Image

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:16 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13958
Location: NFL playoffs
sir adrian morley wrote:
i saw the moon at headingly last night and it was raining


I saw Terry O'Connor moon the Wire fans one time in the Fletcher Street End.

Well not really, but the fans were urging him to show his booty and he subtly pulled his shorts to one side to reveal some cheek and got a big cheer.

We were also shouting You Fat B and him and Neil Cowie were pointing at each other.

Those were the days when a bit of fun banter with opponents who were smashing us was the highlight of the game.

Maybe those days are back...
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:17 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: South Stand.....bored
I can quite categorically state, that Prof. Brian Cox is a charlatan and just makes middle aged women "weak at the knees", as they take his theories on trust. Quackery.

We all know that the moon is made from cream cheese, a man lives inside it, cows regularly jump over it, and Agar is a RL genius.

And, just micturate any clever lover off, I'm fully aware the Cox was a member of D:REAM, and not corduroy clad, shoe gazing indie bores, the Charlatans.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:19 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: South Stand.....bored
sally cinnamon wrote:
I saw Terry O'Connor moon the Wire fans one time in the Fletcher Street End.

Well not really, but the fans were urging him to show his booty and he subtly pulled his shorts to one side to reveal some cheek and got a big cheer.

We were also shouting You Fat B and him and Neil Cowie were pointing at each other.

Those were the days when a bit of fun banter with opponents who were smashing us was the highlight of the game.

Maybe those days are back...


Still remember that TO'C NC incident. :lol:
TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:36 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13958
Location: NFL playoffs
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Still remember that TO'C NC incident. :lol:
TO'C maybe a cringe inducing pundit, but at least he had a sense of humour.


There were a few more characters about in those days than there are today. Even the players we used to hate, didn't take themselves too seriously, unlike the poseurs on Twitter today.

Remember how much Bobby Goulding used to enjoy our fans, he acknowledged the You Fat B chant by kicking a drop goal and then wobbling his belly to the Fletcher End in celebration.

Tommy Martyn kicking a second ball on the field to get play stopped and then told the Sky interviewer afterwards that it was the foot of God.

Sean Long capping the legendary "Its wide to West, Dwayne West" last second try against Bradford by taking the dog's head off the St Bernard mascot and running to the celebration wearing it. He wanted to take the conversion with the dog's head on but Stuart Cummings stopped it.

Nat Wood running in to the stand to look for a hot dog.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, HJ Bird, HOOF HEARTED, jj86, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Oxford Exile, sally cinnamon, silver2, Smiffy27, Trainman, unknownlegend and 283 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,0861,81675,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}