Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:46 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: South Stand.....bored
Let's put this to bed.

SHOULD Smith get the sack, I'm dawn sure Moran will NOT entrust the rest of season to Agar.
I've more chance of having a pooh in the Queen's handbag in broad daylight, than Agar has getting the top job at a forward looking SL club.

If Smith goes, I he'll still have his squash buddy for company.
A new coach will bring his own backroom staff.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:11 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7609
Si Moran is also a big Wire first and a director second.
I'll have a bet with anyone...If TS goes, Agar goes.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:44 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8667
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
The Moon is great. Most people know that the moon's gravitational influence has an effect on the tides on Earth, but some scientists also believe that the presence of the moon played an important role in making Earth habitable to begin with. The interplay between the Earth and the moon mirrors events that occurred throughout the early solar system, as a Mars-sized object may have hit the Earth, sending some of the mantle into orbit that soon cooled into the moon. Over time, the relationship between the Earth and the moon may well have assisted the advent of life.

Richard Agar on the other hand is useless.
Massive pessimist

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:16 am
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1766
Location: Just turning your corner now
Although if your called David Icke then the moon is actually a hollowed out alien craft.

This doesn't mean that Agar isn't useless though, I feel I must stress that.
Image

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:38 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2777
Location: Stuck in 1982
morleys_deckchair wrote:
The Moon is great. Most people know that the moon's gravitational influence has an effect on the tides on Earth, but some scientists also believe that the presence of the moon played an important role in making Earth habitable to begin with. The interplay between the Earth and the moon mirrors events that occurred throughout the early solar system, as a Mars-sized object may have hit the Earth, sending some of the mantle into orbit that soon cooled into the moon. Over time, the relationship between the Earth and the moon may well have assisted the advent of life.

Richard Agar on the other hand is useless.


Patrick Moore's deckchair :)

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:44 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8667
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Uncle Rico wrote:
Patrick Moore's deckchair :)


im a big fan of astronomy and particle physics. :READING:
Massive pessimist

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:56 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2966
Location: newton-le-willows
Mr Agar would probably make a good project for Doctor Brian Cox.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:05 pm
brokendream Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2015 3:07 pm
Posts: 12
rubber duckie wrote:
I like your theory, however the moon is fully involved with every cycle of our weather system, as it's boss, the Sun.


Errr, no spectacular fail,(I cannot be bothered to explain) but then again most of your stuff is :lol:

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:08 pm
silver2 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Warrington
morleys_deckchair wrote:
im a big fan of astronomy and particle physics. :READING:


You're on the wrong forum then.

This site contains the thoughts and ideas of some of the finest rugby league coaches and tacticians the world has ever known....and is frequently used as a source of information by the likes of Wayne Bennett et al.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:34 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6523
Location: Home sweet home
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Have you noticed that it always feels a bit chilly at night after a lovely sunny day. Look up into the sky and you will see the moon - because that is the reason it feels cold. I can guarantee that every time you feel it's a bit colder at night than you expected, you will see the moon. Of course the so called experts say that if you have cloud cover it traps the Earths heat and prevents it escaping, and that you can't see the moon when it's cloudy. Tosh ! Just as I know that Agar is the cause of our coaching problems, I also know the moon causes cold nights.


i saw the moon at headingly last night and it was raining
c}