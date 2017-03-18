Winslade's Offload wrote:

Have you noticed that it always feels a bit chilly at night after a lovely sunny day. Look up into the sky and you will see the moon - because that is the reason it feels cold. I can guarantee that every time you feel it's a bit colder at night than you expected, you will see the moon. Of course the so called experts say that if you have cloud cover it traps the Earths heat and prevents it escaping, and that you can't see the moon when it's cloudy. Tosh ! Just as I know that Agar is the cause of our coaching problems, I also know the moon causes cold nights.