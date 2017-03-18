Let's put this to bed.
SHOULD Smith get the sack, I'm dawn sure Moran will NOT entrust the rest of season to Agar.
I've more chance of having a pooh in the Queen's handbag in broad daylight, than Agar has getting the top job at a forward looking SL club.
If Smith goes, I he'll still have his squash buddy for company.
A new coach will bring his own backroom staff.
