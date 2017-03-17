His record at Hull FC against Leeds/Wigan/Saints/Warrington was something like won 4 drawn 1 lost 30.



His Hull FC sides never beat Leeds in a dozen attempts. We never won a play off game in his three and a half seasons. The only two Challenge Cup games we won in his three full seasons were against Widnes and Oldham neither of whom were in Super League.



In the four seasons before he took over we finished 3rd, 5th, 2nd and 4th. In his four seasons we finished 11th*, 12th, 6th and 8th.



*He took over from the sacked Peter Sharp in May 2008 with us in 11th. At that point we had 9pts from 14 rounds, the rest of the season saw us get 8pts from 13 rounds. Don't expect any improvement should he take over from Smith.