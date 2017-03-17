WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:23 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3426
Location: Dolomites.
Have you noticed that it always feels a bit chilly at night after a lovely sunny day. Look up into the sky and you will see the moon - because that is the reason it feels cold. I can guarantee that every time you feel it's a bit colder at night than you expected, you will see the moon. Of course the so called experts say that if you have cloud cover it traps the Earths heat and prevents it escaping, and that you can't see the moon when it's cloudy. Tosh ! Just as I know that Agar is the cause of our coaching problems, I also know the moon causes cold nights.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:21 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7606
Okay
Anymore of those mushrooms?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:11 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3426
Location: Dolomites.
I am saying Ducky, that just because you see the moon every time there is a cold night, doesn't mean the moon is responsible for it. Similarly, just because Agar failed as a head coach and we are having problems, doesn't necessarily mean he is the cause.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:22 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7606
I like your theory, however the moon is fully involved with every cycle of our weather system, as it's boss, the Sun.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:26 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 599
Location: Warrington
Well for those that believe Agar is the problem - he is only here because of Smith so regardless of whatever the reasons are for our woeful form the buck stops with Smith every single time.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:29 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7606
ratticusfinch wrote:
Well for those that believe Agar is the problem - he is only here because of Smith so regardless of whatever the reasons are for our woeful form the buck stops with Smith every single time.

Can't argue with that.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:35 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8387
ratticusfinch wrote:
Well for those that believe Agar is the problem - he is only here because of Smith so regardless of whatever the reasons are for our woeful form the buck stops with Smith every single time.


Exactly. When you are Director of Rugby you are responsible for all the players, staff, preparation and performances. When we succeed, 2009/10/12 you take the accolades, when we fail you need to take the criticism.

Our problems are not luck, injuries, weather. The players look like they have not played together.

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:39 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1765
Location: Just turning your corner now
Agar out...
Image

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:26 pm
worthing wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2939
Wires71 wrote:
Exactly. When you are Director of Rugby you are responsible for all the players, staff, preparation and performances. When we succeed, 2009/10/12 you take the accolades, when we fail you need to take the criticism.

Our problems are not luck, injuries, weather. The players look like they have not played together.


The players look like they couldn't give a poop, and seem to be playing to get their coach the sack.
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: Agar and the moon

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:41 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17204
His record at Hull FC against Leeds/Wigan/Saints/Warrington was something like won 4 drawn 1 lost 30.

His Hull FC sides never beat Leeds in a dozen attempts. We never won a play off game in his three and a half seasons. The only two Challenge Cup games we won in his three full seasons were against Widnes and Oldham neither of whom were in Super League.

In the four seasons before he took over we finished 3rd, 5th, 2nd and 4th. In his four seasons we finished 11th*, 12th, 6th and 8th.

*He took over from the sacked Peter Sharp in May 2008 with us in 11th. At that point we had 9pts from 14 rounds, the rest of the season saw us get 8pts from 13 rounds. Don't expect any improvement should he take over from Smith.

Users browsing this forum: blakeysrobin, Bombed Out, Brid B&W, ComeOnYouUll, jj86, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, silver2, Wire and 182 guests

c}