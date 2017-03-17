|
Have you noticed that it always feels a bit chilly at night after a lovely sunny day. Look up into the sky and you will see the moon - because that is the reason it feels cold. I can guarantee that every time you feel it's a bit colder at night than you expected, you will see the moon. Of course the so called experts say that if you have cloud cover it traps the Earths heat and prevents it escaping, and that you can't see the moon when it's cloudy. Tosh ! Just as I know that Agar is the cause of our coaching problems, I also know the moon causes cold nights.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:21 am
Okay
Anymore of those mushrooms?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:11 pm
I am saying Ducky, that just because you see the moon every time there is a cold night, doesn't mean the moon is responsible for it. Similarly, just because Agar failed as a head coach and we are having problems, doesn't necessarily mean he is the cause.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:22 pm
I like your theory, however the moon is fully involved with every cycle of our weather system, as it's boss, the Sun.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:26 pm
Well for those that believe Agar is the problem - he is only here because of Smith so regardless of whatever the reasons are for our woeful form the buck stops with Smith every single time.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:29 pm
ratticusfinch wrote:
Can't argue with that.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:35 pm
Exactly. When you are Director of Rugby you are responsible for all the players, staff, preparation and performances. When we succeed, 2009/10/12 you take the accolades, when we fail you need to take the criticism.
Our problems are not luck, injuries, weather. The players look like they have not played together.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:39 pm
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:26 pm
Wires71 wrote:
The players look like they couldn't give a poop, and seem to be playing to get their coach the sack.
