Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:28 am
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 500
I am going to come on the train Sunday and wondered if anyone could recommend any good real ale pubs either near the Bradford interchange or near the ground for a beer before and/or after the game. I will probably take a taxi down to the ground.

Obviously Jacobs (Bradford CAMRA Pub of the Year) would be one of choice. I have been also recommended the Sparrow Bier Cafe and the Corn Dolly (which I have been to in the past).

Any help gratefully accepted.

Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:57 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27679
Location: MACS0647-JD
The nearest down Bridge Street are the Ginger Goose and next door the Old Bank. If you're heading off across the centre to the Corn Dolly then you could work in the Shoulder of Mutton, with its surprising beer garden, but the Shoulder is near the Interchange whereas the Corn Dolly is about twice as far. A reasonable shout would be to start with a 50p or £1 or whatever it is city central bus ride up to the top of town to do North Parade, which is now a great spot. Then walk downhill back to the Interchange, taking in as many or as few of the others as suits.

Now I've never been yet to the brand spanking new Sunbridge Wells underground development so can't speak for what beers are on offer but I'd say as you're walking past it you've nothing at all to lose by checking it out.http://www.sunbridgewells.com/drink-2/

Course if ya get Camra's Good Beer Guide app on yer phone, you get a map and details at your fingertips
Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:07 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1256
I asked something similar recently. We started in Wallers in Sunbridge Wells - which didn't have a big choice, but did have some very nicely kept stuff from Saltaire and was just the most fantastic place to visit. Then we went up to the Bradford Brewery, which some people on here said was a bit hit and miss - well, it was certainly hit on that day. Magnificent stuff (the food was OK, too).

We then went to the Corn Dolly, which worked well enough for Valley Parade, but would be heading away from Odsal.

Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:37 am
FarsleyBull

Joined: Wed Dec 01, 2010 3:15 pm
Posts: 13
Jacobs doesn't open until 2pm on Sundays. We go to Old Bank and City Vaults and then get a taxi up to Odsal (£6.50 in a city taxi, £3.50 in an Uber). Wallers in Sunbridge Wells is cheap but as Stul says the selection is poor but it is worth going just to see what they have done with the place. North Parade is good but is some way from the Interchange.

Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:17 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26252
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Brewhaus in the town centre (up the side of the Alhambra theatre) has 4 decent ever changing ales. There's a spoons next door which was due to close but seems still to be open.

Have to agree with other posters on here. Waller's in the Sunbridge Wells is worth a visit but only 2 ales. The new ale bar down there isn't open yet.

If you can be bothered walking out to Preston Street there's the Fighting Cock which is superb for ale.
Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:18 pm
Terry Price's knee

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 37
Tis a real pity that Jacob's Ale House, which is currently my favourite Bradford pub, doesn't open until 2pm on Sundays.
They did open at 12.00 a couple of seasons ago but to be fair I was sometimes the only customer at that time!
The Record Cafe on the Noth Parade strip is also worth a mention but is really more suited to visiting Valley Parade than Odsal as a fair trek from the Interchange.

Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:34 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2659
The Sparrow or the Bradford Brewery are your best bets but other are up North Parade which is sort of the opposite direction to the stadium, but well worth the diversion
Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:59 pm
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 500
Thanks for the feedback, much appreciated.

Shame about Jacob's not opening while 2, might have to call here after the game.

Bullseye - is the Spoon's you mention the Sir Titus Salt? Is that still open, thought it had closed as a spoons pub? If it is still open and a spoons pub, maybe a place to go for food.

Re: Real Ale - Help Required

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:27 pm
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 108
There's also Turls Green pub opposite town hall in centenary square. Only couple of mins from interchange with plenty of real ale - part of JD W'spoon Loyds bar chain

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, colly226, debaser, eddievan, Ewwenorfolk, Mudeng, Nothus, Old_Northern, rugbyreddog, tackler thommo, The Phantom Horseman and 183 guests

c}