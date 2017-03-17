I asked something similar recently. We started in Wallers in Sunbridge Wells - which didn't have a big choice, but did have some very nicely kept stuff from Saltaire and was just the most fantastic place to visit. Then we went up to the Bradford Brewery, which some people on here said was a bit hit and miss - well, it was certainly hit on that day. Magnificent stuff (the food was OK, too).



We then went to the Corn Dolly, which worked well enough for Valley Parade, but would be heading away from Odsal.