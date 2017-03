The nearest down Bridge Street are the Ginger Goose and next door the Old Bank. If you're heading off across the centre to the Corn Dolly then you could work in the Shoulder of Mutton, with its surprising beer garden, but the Shoulder is near the Interchange whereas the Corn Dolly is about twice as far. A reasonable shout would be to start with a 50p or £1 or whatever it is city central bus ride up to the top of town to do North Parade, which is now a great spot. Then walk downhill back to the Interchange, taking in as many or as few of the others as suits.Now I've never been yet to the brand spanking new Sunbridge Wells underground development so can't speak for what beers are on offer but I'd say as you're walking past it you've nothing at all to lose by checking it out. http://www.sunbridgewells.com/drink-2/ Course if ya get Camra's Good Beer Guide app on yer phone, you get a map and details at your fingertips