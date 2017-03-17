I am going to come on the train Sunday and wondered if anyone could recommend any good real ale pubs either near the Bradford interchange or near the ground for a beer before and/or after the game. I will probably take a taxi down to the ground.



Obviously Jacobs (Bradford CAMRA Pub of the Year) would be one of choice. I have been also recommended the Sparrow Bier Cafe and the Corn Dolly (which I have been to in the past).



Any help gratefully accepted.