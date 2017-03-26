WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:14 pm
worthing wire wrote:
He's picking Livett and King isn't he...?
by choice no.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:49 pm
If you are the head coach then surely you are going to pick the best players you can get hold of whether from Oz, scouting other areas / RU, buying from other clubs, or your youth system. But with the youngsters you are in a Catch 22 situation in that they need game time to get the experience and develop, so they will inevitably make mistakes while they are learning. So I can see that there will be times when the coach doesn't want to play them - in finals, when you need the points etc, but surely in general they are simply another source of squad player. Finally, if you look at the youngsters that we have released there is really only GOB that looks to have made a success in SL. The rest; Rhys Williams, Ryan Shaw, Laithwaite, Ben Evans, Glen Riley, Danny Bridge etc are all plying their trade in lower divisions so we have not 'lost' a good prospect.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:40 pm
our packs not as bad as we think hill cooper Crosby sims philbin and king are a good enough set of forwards that should be able to gain good yards. Now if they are looking for an offload or to get a quick play the ball they accept the tackle and don't make the extra yards hill does pumping his legs.

Second row I think we have an good options in currie savellio Hughes Julian Wilde and king

Westerman at loose has been great and along with Clark are our two quality player in our pack.

Why they seem beaten and deflated is beyond me but they are playing nowhere near what they are capable of,did last season take its toll physically and emotionally ? Losing two finals will hurt

I don't like how our forwards are used or not used in some cases Sep good solid runs from our big men to draw in defences then look at maybe a scoot or pass the ball but mix it up we e become very predicamtable to watch and I assume to play against


I'm past the whole blame smith and smith out we're past that now I think we have to get behind the team and become the 14th man and will them on to play I remember they tear we were in a relegation scrap and the fans sang and cheered the team on I think we beat Sheffield at home to secure survival?? The game was as exciting as a final to watch with what was at stake and thankfully we stayed up. But the he can seem flat for large parts of the game!!

If we're to turn it around we need our pack to win or make the middle an arm wrestle and be able to make some meters to at least try and build a platform to attac from not hope for a risky offload to pay off or someone to just barge over from 5m out
c}