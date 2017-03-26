If you are the head coach then surely you are going to pick the best players you can get hold of whether from Oz, scouting other areas / RU, buying from other clubs, or your youth system. But with the youngsters you are in a Catch 22 situation in that they need game time to get the experience and develop, so they will inevitably make mistakes while they are learning. So I can see that there will be times when the coach doesn't want to play them - in finals, when you need the points etc, but surely in general they are simply another source of squad player. Finally, if you look at the youngsters that we have released there is really only GOB that looks to have made a success in SL. The rest; Rhys Williams, Ryan Shaw, Laithwaite, Ben Evans, Glen Riley, Danny Bridge etc are all plying their trade in lower divisions so we have not 'lost' a good prospect.