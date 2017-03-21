WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Pack....Again!

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:30 pm
Wire Weaver
rubber duckie wrote:
Could be.
It may be that his wife had a tough time. Things like that are more important than rugby.


Exactly, please refrain.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:36 pm
Wireste92

Get ryan bailey back

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:26 am
lefty goldblatt
Wireste92 wrote:
Get ryan bailey back, hiding behind the smallest team mate he can find


Edited for accuracy
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:33 am
Winslade's Offload
rubber duckie wrote:
Now the red mist has gone....

The state of our team come down once again to a lightweight pack...and how we roll with it..

No finger at Hill. We are getting hammered up front. There is little go forward meters from Sims again and Cooper.

Yes we're short on front rowers with grunt but why don't we try and roll early with the pack we have out and get a lead and then try the kicking game and hold on to the lead while the forwards take a breather?

From minute one...we had the outside backs running the ball up!!! What in heavens? You can't tell me the forwards need a break that early on!?

Yes our back are average at best excluding Lineham but behind a dominant pack on the front foot, even our backs would look great.



I think you may well be correct, there are problems wherever you look atm, but could the pack be the key one ?


Last year our pack made little ground with the ball and relied heavily on Chris Hill, who played long minutes for a prop. TS relied on Russell scooting, plus Clark to get us up field and in an attacking position. This year there was no Hill, Russell has lost his one and only ability - to make big yards, and the two signings Cooper and Crosby have failed to really strengthen the pack.
When you look at our games this year we spend nearly all the time in our own half with an increasingly desperate side trying to force the play and making matters worse by giving the ball away / penalties. With the pack on the back foot players like Clark and Dwyer are never going to flourish because they rely on fast play the balls and small gaps. As we continue to lose games morale and confidence falls and it just becomes one vicious circle.

As Hill gets match fitter it will help, and perhaps Crosby too will pick up after his absence, but we need to drop Russell, focus on basic rugby without the off-loads, charge-downs, handling errors.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:58 am
morrisseyisawire
Teams have worked us out. Nullify the quick play the ball by fair means or foul, kick deep into the corners knowing we have few (one) full-length pace merchants and wait for the mistakes to come. And the current team is being extremely benevolent when it comes to mistakes.

What concerns me hugely is that the players surrender so willingly in the tackle and show no right to regain their feet. Opposition players are battling like their lives depend on it to play the ball, and earning lots of penalties and momentum as a result whereas ours show about as much desire to get going as a Frenchman living in a knocking shop.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:53 am
Lord Tony Smith
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Edited for accuracy

At least he offered us a bit of bite and was a snide.

Too many choir boys in our pack, even Westwood nowadays.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:21 am
With our pack with average gains as follows
Philbin 4.71 (four really??)
Sims 5.18 (Yes basher has 5).
Cooper 6.52
Crosby 6.54
Hill 6.63 (coming back from injury)

It's no surprise we cannot get out of our own half. Woeful.

Jack Hughes missing 1/10 tackles tops the defensive frailty list.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:30 am
ratticusfinch
How the hell does jullien not get a gig?
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:27 pm
ratticusfinch wrote:
How the hell does jullien not get a gig?


Ecause smith have very little faith in our younger players barring currie he will only pick them if forced to through injuries
