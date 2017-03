the flying biscuit wrote:

no one really knows whats happened to Harrison.Hes not a Wire player in that hes not in the squad. but he's not signed for anyone else, and he's not retired. hes currently having a Testimonial season (and well deserved) with full support of the club...except for tonights jolly ( a ladies night) which I believe a lot of players have been told they cant attend. Harrison is 29 i'd have him in the pack on one leg rather than SavelioKevin Penny had a vein taken out of his ankle during pre season but apparently he is still some way off which is a bit odd for an innocuous procedure, but Smith doesn't like him anyway despite re signing him for his second stint at the club...yes Russell is not a winger, unfortunately for him he's a decent full back that has lost all confidence under the high ball.....medium high ball and scuffed low balls as well...!!!