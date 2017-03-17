|
once a wire always a wire
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:58 pm
The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness
We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.
Bar the obvious Morley and Carvell, the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.
Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:32 pm
Geoff
rubber duckie wrote:
..,.decent FB?
He used to be, yep. His spell in the NRL did him no good at all, but he was still playing superbly for Scotland in 2013. I still think he's better there than on the wing. Was sorry to see him leave us, but he was never going to get much game time here (we had a certain Sam Tomkins at fb at the time).
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:51 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness
We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.
Bar the obvious Morley and Carvell, the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.
Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.
come on Lefty when Glenn Stewart smacked Kevin Brown ...one of our pack must have shouted "hey... hey you ...cut that out"
its really the first rule of a prop forward "protect your half back"...its why Andrew Gee came over with Langer if anyone ruffled Langer in the slightest Gee was first in....
there is not a chance what Glenn Stewart did would have gone unpunished in Boyds, Gee's and Morley's era..... and they weren't lone enforcers either.. plenty of right hand men (literally) ready and willing....
sadly even Chris Hill Couldn't be bothered getting vexed.
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:03 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
come on Lefty when Glenn Stewart smacked Kevin Brown ...one of our pack must have shouted "hey... hey you ...cut that out"
its really the first rule of a prop forward "protect your half back"...its why Andrew Gee came over with Langer if anyone ruffled Langer in the slightest Gee was first in....
there is not a chance what Glenn Stewart did would have gone unpunished in Boyds, Gee's and Morley's era..... and they weren't lone enforcers either.. plenty of right hand men (literally) ready and willing....
sadly even Chris Hill Couldn't be bothered getting vexed.
Couldn't agree more, biscuit.
I never "took" to Gee, but whenever Langer was "troubled by the opposition", Gee was in, in a nanosecond (Flearey and Farrell at the same time).
We've become a team of doormats
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:19 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Couldn't agree more, biscuit.
I never "took" to Gee, but whenever Langer was "troubled by the opposition", Gee was in, in a nanosecond (Flearey and Farrell at the same time).
We've become a team of doormats
...shouldn't that be dormice?
once a wire always a wire
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:23 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
We've become a team of doormats
Yeah, but they are "Fantastic human beings, & outstanding members of the communty"!!!!!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:26 am
Boss Hog wrote:
Yeah, but they are "Fantastic human beings, & outstanding members of the communty"!!!!!
Good old Tone, the social worker.
Are we watching RL, or doing an NVQ in community service?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.