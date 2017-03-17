WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Pack....Again!

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:28 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7609
..,.decent FB?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:58 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: South Stand.....bored
The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness

We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.

Bar the obvious Morley and Carvell, the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.

Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:32 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5048
rubber duckie wrote:
..,.decent FB?


He used to be, yep. His spell in the NRL did him no good at all, but he was still playing superbly for Scotland in 2013. I still think he's better there than on the wing. Was sorry to see him leave us, but he was never going to get much game time here (we had a certain Sam Tomkins at fb at the time).

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:51 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5166
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
lefty goldblatt wrote:
The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness

We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.

Bar the obvious Morley and Carvell, the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.

Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.



come on Lefty when Glenn Stewart smacked Kevin Brown ...one of our pack must have shouted "hey... hey you ...cut that out"

its really the first rule of a prop forward "protect your half back"...its why Andrew Gee came over with Langer if anyone ruffled Langer in the slightest Gee was first in....

there is not a chance what Glenn Stewart did would have gone unpunished in Boyds, Gee's and Morley's era..... and they weren't lone enforcers either.. plenty of right hand men (literally) ready and willing....

sadly even Chris Hill Couldn't be bothered getting vexed.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:03 am
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: South Stand.....bored
the flying biscuit wrote:
come on Lefty when Glenn Stewart smacked Kevin Brown ...one of our pack must have shouted "hey... hey you ...cut that out"

its really the first rule of a prop forward "protect your half back"...its why Andrew Gee came over with Langer if anyone ruffled Langer in the slightest Gee was first in....

there is not a chance what Glenn Stewart did would have gone unpunished in Boyds, Gee's and Morley's era..... and they weren't lone enforcers either.. plenty of right hand men (literally) ready and willing....

sadly even Chris Hill Couldn't be bothered getting vexed.

Couldn't agree more, biscuit.

I never "took" to Gee, but whenever Langer was "troubled by the opposition", Gee was in, in a nanosecond (Flearey and Farrell at the same time).

We've become a team of doormats
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:19 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7609
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Couldn't agree more, biscuit.

I never "took" to Gee, but whenever Langer was "troubled by the opposition", Gee was in, in a nanosecond (Flearey and Farrell at the same time).

We've become a team of doormats

...shouldn't that be dormice?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:23 am
Boss Hog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 199
lefty goldblatt wrote:

We've become a team of doormats


Yeah, but they are "Fantastic human beings, & outstanding members of the communty"!!!!!

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:26 am
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: South Stand.....bored
Boss Hog wrote:
Yeah, but they are "Fantastic human beings, & outstanding members of the communty"!!!!!

Good old Tone, the social worker.

Are we watching RL, or doing an NVQ in community service?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
