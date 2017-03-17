lefty goldblatt wrote: The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness



We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.



Bar the obvious Morley and Carvell, the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.



Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.

come on Lefty when Glenn Stewart smacked Kevin Brown ...one of our pack must have shouted "hey... hey you ...cut that out"its really the first rule of a prop forward "protect your half back"...its why Andrew Gee came over with Langer if anyone ruffled Langer in the slightest Gee was first in....there is not a chance what Glenn Stewart did would have gone unpunished in Boyds, Gee's and Morley's era..... and they weren't lone enforcers either.. plenty of right hand men (literally) ready and willing....sadly even Chris Hill Couldn't be bothered getting vexed.