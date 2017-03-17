The size of our pack is obviously an issue, but we're missing an important issue (I've said it countless times)......nastiness
We're too bloody nice. No one (bar a 30 odd year old Westwood) who's prepared to die for the cause. In RL, if you've not got that, you're beaten when you cross the white line.
I may have missed one or two, but the last ones we had who fitted the bill, were Wood and Louis Anderson. I don't remember either of these taking a backwards step. We've got all the menace of a bunch of middle aged accountants called Nigel.
Had Les Boyd got up early, and watched that excuse for a pack, he'd've done an Elvis Presley, and shot the TV screen. Pitiful.
