Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:01 am
Our go forward ramped up massively when Sims went on for Cooper. It's not his fault he's lightweight compared to other props in the league. Maybe its because he spend the majority of his career in the backrow. Whether to like him or not he has passion and pride and will always but his hand up to take in the balls no one else wants and he's one of the only players on the team who knows how to hit a line.

I refused to go to Leigh and watched it on the Telly box because I knew what was going to happen. At the start of the match Gidley looked at Evans and told him to come inside to take a drive, Evans looked and him and pointed to go down the blindside. Gids told him again but he wouldn't budge in the end I think it was cooper who has to run across and Gidley was shaking his head as he give the ball to coops.

Just little things like that which may seem like nothing but ultimately has an affect on the game the more it happens.
Re: Our Pack....Again!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:57 am
Completely agree with both statements.

Not to derail the topic, but from the stands last night I saw a similar incident. One of the few times we actually got up to within 20m, we'd set up at the PTB, plenty of tackles left. Hill was demanding it on two or three of the plays, and each time Brown opted to try something "tricky", or go down the short side.

It smacks of individualism and lack of on and off field leadership / direction.

Our "structure-less" fluid play worked when we had a settled team for a few seasons, that contained a handful of wise and respected players calling the shots.

The players we have now need coaching and structure.
Re: Our Pack....Again!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:01 pm
You need another big man in there. Sims is useless.

Interesting stats on Andre Savelio in the paper today. 13 metres made from 8 carries. Bullied. Too small for the pack, get him in at centre instead of Evans.

Re: Our Pack....Again!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:38 pm
Therein lies another compounding issue. Evans is our fastest player.
Re: Our Pack....Again!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:06 pm
I agree with savelio to centre. Ive no problem with sims, he does what's expected of him - runs in hard and then offloads and his defence is usually sound....he's a decent back-up prop. He'll never bust a tackle or make great yards.....but then he doesnt select/sign/decide his share of the salary cap himself does he?
Re: Our Pack....Again!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:11 pm
just reading the comments on here, imo I think you have size in the pack, hills a big lad Clarke good size for hooker, westwood and westerman big lads for back row, simms isn't exactly small, cooper again isn't small, we have manu and mini and Houghton in our pack and there not the biggest, just an outsiders point of view, imo you will pick up soon, good luck
Re: Our Pack....Again!

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:11 pm
Still trying to see whats going wrong...
Teams are kicking very long against us - our kicking game is dire

First two or three tackles the backs are carting the ball up from our 10m...then getting to the middle channel. Typically starts on the 10 ends on the 30. Backs are then out of the play and feeling beat up. Forwards take two or three plays - make 7-10m each - thats only about half way - we are then on tackle 4 or 5 stuck in the middle channel against an organised defense with no intention or ability to go wide - so its hoof and hope.

Forwards need to be in play earlier or more aggressive early tackle returns get us to starting between 40 or 50 and put pressure on the left or right side (like other teams do to us) then a big spread play is on

in 2011 we used to ignore the middle channel in attack and go through it with half backs linking to hit a centre or second row. Now we are afraid of venturing from the middle and have half backs who cannot take on the line or pass wide (|Gidley looks like he needs a month or 5 off)

Decision making ....theres none
Skills - low
Game plan ...nil
c}