Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:01 am
Our go forward ramped up massively when Sims went on for Cooper. It's not his fault he's lightweight compared to other props in the league. Maybe its because he spend the majority of his career in the backrow. Whether to like him or not he has passion and pride and will always but his hand up to take in the balls no one else wants and he's one of the only players on the team who knows how to hit a line.

I refused to go to Leigh and watched it on the Telly box because I knew what was going to happen. At the start of the match Gidley looked at Evans and told him to come inside to take a drive, Evans looked and him and pointed to go down the blindside. Gids told him again but he wouldn't budge in the end I thing I was cooper who has to run across and Gidley was shaking his head as he give the ball to coops.

Just little things like that which may seem like nothing but ultimately has an affect on the game the more it happens.
c}