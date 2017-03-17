Now the red mist has gone....



The state of our team come down once again to a lightweight pack...and how we roll with it..



No finger at Hill. We are getting hammered up front. There is little go forward meters from Sims again and Cooper.



Yes we're short on front rowers with grunt but why don't we try and roll early with the pack we have out and get a lead and then try the kicking game and hold on to the lead while the forwards take a breather?



From minute one...we had the outside backs running the ball up!!! What in heavens? You can't tell me the forwards need a break that early on!?



Yes our back are average at best excluding Lineham but behind a dominant pack on the front foot, even our backs would look great.