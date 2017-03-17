|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7593
|
Now the red mist has gone....
The state of our team come down once again to a lightweight pack...and how we roll with it..
No finger at Hill. We are getting hammered up front. There is little go forward meters from Sims again and Cooper.
Yes we're short on front rowers with grunt but why don't we try and roll early with the pack we have out and get a lead and then try the kicking game and hold on to the lead while the forwards take a breather?
From minute one...we had the outside backs running the ball up!!! What in heavens? You can't tell me the forwards need a break that early on!?
Yes our back are average at best excluding Lineham but behind a dominant pack on the front foot, even our backs would look great.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5160
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
I thought Cooper made some solid runs. ....Sims has no intention of breaking the gain line. ...he thinks he's Paul wood circa 2011. ....but he's not
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 440
|
sims n cooper were the only players that ran in hard last night unfortunately the other players had more aggression
I feel for sims he was one of the only players putting any effort in for us last night but in a beaten pack that didn't equate to much.
if we have a lightweight pack its reasonable to expect it top be relatively nimble an fit yet were not playing to our strengths and letting the backs wear themselves out early on and become ineffective towards the end of the game
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7593
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
I thought Cooper made some solid runs. ....Sims has no intention of breaking the gain line. ...he thinks he's Paul wood circa 2011. ....but he's not
I thought I was a little harsh on Cooper but I expected him to have been the all barnstorming transition player...not much of that.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 52
Location: Sale via Warrington
|
My dad and I were discussing this last night. Back in 2013(?) we had Higham Hill and Wood as our starting front three. We had Monas Morley and Carvell coming off the bench.
Teams would be battered from minute 1 to minute 80. Imagine getting pounded by Hill for 25 minutes, before a fresh Adrian Morley came on. Best pack in the league by a country mile.
We also had Trent and Westwood in the second row, and Cooper knocking about as well. Our full 17 won us games, we weren't weakened by the interchange.
There's definitely a place for lighter, nimble, ball-playing forwards. Curry for instance is exceptional, as was Grix when in the back row, and I'm a massive fan of Westerman too.
However I think we've got the balance between the two wrong at the moment, and our interchange is particularly weak compared to a few years back.
|
-Long time lurker-
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, AntonyGiant, Backwoodsman, BluffCast, Builth Wells Wire, Cbr1000rr, citywolf, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, endoman, Geoff, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jimathay, jj86, Johnkendal, jus@casvegas, Kernel, latchfordbob, leslie boyd, Leyther Always, MrFlibble, ninearches, Paul2812, paulwalker71, rubber duckie, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, smokinjoe, Staffordshire Wire, Ste100Centurions, stpatricks, TF and the wire, the flying biscuit, The Horses Mouth, The Riddler, thepimp007, tigersteve, WF Rhino, Wilde 3, Wire, Wire in Ashton, Wolf Hall, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78 and 621 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}