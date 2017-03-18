WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:51 am
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
I've been to football games and heard worse , and thought it was funny , until watching MOTD with my parents and hearing it clearly on the TV

I prefer RL now for several reasons , one of those was the difference in support , ie being able to mix with opposition fans before and after

Yes there has always been individual swearing , and while I try to not do it myself , it happens within the emotion of the game

But within the ' songs/chants ' sung that include swear words there isn't a single one that is actually supportive/positive to the club or the team , every single one is abusive/aggressive aimed at the supporters of the team we are playing or Wigan

Anybody singing or supporting the singing of those songs/chants is an idiot , it isn't big and it isn't funny
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:07 pm
jacquiep
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 39
Location: Leigh and proud
charlie caroli wrote:
Being a Westander, I can honestly say it doesn't bother me,I never swear in life so wouldn't do it at Sports games,but we are not talking about a few fans here, we have around 500- 1000 in the North Stand singing the Flute Song,or the Savile song so they are popular,now I acknowledge Derek has done some great things at the LSV since taking over,but he can't feed the North Stand with 5 loaves and 2 small fish, neither can he stop the North Stand singing these songs, we have tannoy announcements every game letting us know that foul and abusive language will not be tolerated,but what is the answer?Eject all the guilty fans :shock: it would look empty after, it simply can't be done,swearing isn't nice for kids to hear,as for Women they sometimes swear worse than men,there is NO solution,let's concentrate on watching good Rugby, and stop expecting even Derek to perform miracles.



well said Charlie, whilst most people agree with some of the sentiments posted, I fail to see What Derek can do about it. He may be our leader but after all he isn't God. People will do exactly what they want disregarding the opinion of others, maybe one day they will grow a brain cell and say 'you know what I am getting a bit tired of all the stupid chants, lets do something different and be a bit more respectful'.
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:54 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15862
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Its about the 'woke up this morning' taking over as the song of choice, it was much louder on Thursday and as it takes off will replace one of the less savoury ones imo, especially if it becomes part of the players ritual. Used to love the Leigh Wino's one.

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:07 pm
THECherry&Whites
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2356
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Can someone tell me the lyrics to the song? All I can decipher when it is sung is "woke up this morning feeling fine Naha nanh nah nah nah nah"
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:14 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
It's a take on the UTD version

Woke up this morning feeling fine , got Leigh Rugby on my mind , jukesys got the lads playing how the Leythers should oh yeh , something tells me I'm into something good
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:24 pm
THECherry&Whites
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2356
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Cheers Steve, I can join in now!
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:17 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3015
jacquiep wrote:
well said Charlie, whilst most people agree with some of the sentiments posted, I fail to see What Derek can do about it. He may be our leader but after all he isn't God. People will do exactly what they want disregarding the opinion of others, maybe one day they will grow a brain cell and say 'you know what I am getting a bit tired of all the stupid chants, lets do something different and be a bit more respectful'.


Good solution.. :thumb:
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:28 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 449
GUBRATS wrote:
I've been to football games and heard worse , and thought it was funny , until watching MOTD with my parents and hearing it clearly on the TV

I prefer RL now for several reasons , one of those was the difference in support , ie being able to mix with opposition fans before and after

Yes there has always been individual swearing , and while I try to not do it myself , it happens within the emotion of the game

But within the ' songs/chants ' sung that include swear words there isn't a single one that is actually supportive/positive to the club or the team , every single one is abusive/aggressive aimed at the supporters of the team we are playing or Wigan

Anybody singing or supporting the singing of those songs/chants is an idiot , it isn't big and it isn't funny



Just as bad on away coaches when I take my daughter and "the enlightened few" are on the same coach giving it the Tourettes...

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:54 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Just as bad on away coaches when I take my daughter and "the enlightened few" are on the same coach giving it the Tourettes...

Works any you rub it I'm afraid


Unfortunately Roy , never makes it right
Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:21 am
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1387
Budgiezilla wrote:
Last night was bad, worst I've heard at LSV. The continuous chant of "You're F***ing sh**" was pathetic.....What's wrong with "can we play you every week" ??!!

Or "are you Widnes in disguise" or some such ....

We have a football following now, many of our fans are also Man United fans & it shows in the songs that carry over.

Don't get me wrong, I am a MUFC fan & born & raised in Mcr so I know the songs, what happens is this, those lads singing them are mid teens to late 20's, they eventually grow up & leave it behind, I was the same at that age, not defending it, just pointing out facts as I see them.

The North Stand is where 'the lad's' go, to drink & sing, some are lads, some are lads dad's & some have kids. If you really want to avoid it/protect your kids from it, then go in the West Stand ....

No, it shouldn't be that way, but who will stop it ?

On Thursday night I witnessed a Scouse steward shouting & swearing at other stewards in the N.S, "treat 'em like £UCK!N' Kids" & so on he was shouting about Leigh fans, so if the stewards have no self control, what hope for the rest ?
c}