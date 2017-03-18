GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1050



I've been to football games and heard worse , and thought it was funny , until watching MOTD with my parents and hearing it clearly on the TV



I prefer RL now for several reasons , one of those was the difference in support , ie being able to mix with opposition fans before and after



Yes there has always been individual swearing , and while I try to not do it myself , it happens within the emotion of the game



But within the ' songs/chants ' sung that include swear words there isn't a single one that is actually supportive/positive to the club or the team , every single one is abusive/aggressive aimed at the supporters of the team we are playing or Wigan



Anybody singing or supporting the singing of those songs/chants is an idiot , it isn't big and it isn't funny snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb jacquiep

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 39

Location: Leigh and proud

charlie caroli wrote: it would look empty after, it simply can't be done,swearing isn't nice for kids to hear,as for Women they sometimes swear worse than men,there is NO solution,let's concentrate on watching good Rugby, and stop expecting even Derek to perform miracles. Being a Westander, I can honestly say it doesn't bother me,I never swear in life so wouldn't do it at Sports games,but we are not talking about a few fans here, we have around 500- 1000 in the North Stand singing the Flute Song,or the Savile song so they are popular,now I acknowledge Derek has done some great things at the LSV since taking over,but he can't feed the North Stand with 5 loaves and 2 small fish, neither can he stop the North Stand singing these songs, we have tannoy announcements every game letting us know that foul and abusive language will not be tolerated,but what is the answer?Eject all the guilty fansit would look empty after, it simply can't be done,swearing isn't nice for kids to hear,as for Women they sometimes swear worse than men,there is NO solution,let's concentrate on watching good Rugby, and stop expecting even Derek to perform miracles.





well said Charlie, whilst most people agree with some of the sentiments posted, I fail to see What Derek can do about it. He may be our leader but after all he isn't God. People will do exactly what they want disregarding the opinion of others, maybe one day they will grow a brain cell and say 'you know what I am getting a bit tired of all the stupid chants, lets do something different and be a bit more respectful'. well said Charlie, whilst most people agree with some of the sentiments posted, I fail to see What Derek can do about it. He may be our leader but after all he isn't God. People will do exactly what they want disregarding the opinion of others, maybe one day they will grow a brain cell and say 'you know what I am getting a bit tired of all the stupid chants, lets do something different and be a bit more respectful'. you talkin to me ? maurice

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm

Posts: 15862

Location: A rose between 2 thorns

Its about the 'woke up this morning' taking over as the song of choice, it was much louder on Thursday and as it takes off will replace one of the less savoury ones imo, especially if it becomes part of the players ritual. Used to love the Leigh Wino's one. THECherry&Whites

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm

Posts: 2356

Location: Everywhere and no where baby...

Can someone tell me the lyrics to the song? All I can decipher when it is sung is "woke up this morning feeling fine Naha nanh nah nah nah nah" Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham? GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1050

It's a take on the UTD version



Woke up this morning feeling fine , got Leigh Rugby on my mind , jukesys got the lads playing how the Leythers should oh yeh , something tells me I'm into something good snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb THECherry&Whites

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm

Posts: 2356

Location: Everywhere and no where baby...

Cheers Steve, I can join in now! Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham? atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3015

jacquiep wrote: well said Charlie, whilst most people agree with some of the sentiments posted, I fail to see What Derek can do about it. He may be our leader but after all he isn't God. People will do exactly what they want disregarding the opinion of others, maybe one day they will grow a brain cell and say 'you know what I am getting a bit tired of all the stupid chants, lets do something different and be a bit more respectful'.



Good solution.. Good solution.. RoyBoy29

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 449

GUBRATS wrote: I've been to football games and heard worse , and thought it was funny , until watching MOTD with my parents and hearing it clearly on the TV



I prefer RL now for several reasons , one of those was the difference in support , ie being able to mix with opposition fans before and after



Yes there has always been individual swearing , and while I try to not do it myself , it happens within the emotion of the game



But within the ' songs/chants ' sung that include swear words there isn't a single one that is actually supportive/positive to the club or the team , every single one is abusive/aggressive aimed at the supporters of the team we are playing or Wigan



Anybody singing or supporting the singing of those songs/chants is an idiot , it isn't big and it isn't funny





Just as bad on away coaches when I take my daughter and "the enlightened few" are on the same coach giving it the Tourettes...



Works any you rub it I'm afraid Just as bad on away coaches when I take my daughter and "the enlightened few" are on the same coach giving it the Tourettes...Works any you rub it I'm afraid GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1050

RoyBoy29 wrote: Just as bad on away coaches when I take my daughter and "the enlightened few" are on the same coach giving it the Tourettes...



Works any you rub it I'm afraid



Unfortunately Roy , never makes it right Unfortunately Roy , never makes it right snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1387

Budgiezilla wrote: Last night was bad, worst I've heard at LSV. The continuous chant of "You're F***ing sh**" was pathetic.....What's wrong with "can we play you every week" ??!!

Or "are you Widnes in disguise" or some such ....



We have a football following now, many of our fans are also Man United fans & it shows in the songs that carry over.



Don't get me wrong, I am a MUFC fan & born & raised in Mcr so I know the songs, what happens is this, those lads singing them are mid teens to late 20's, they eventually grow up & leave it behind, I was the same at that age, not defending it, just pointing out facts as I see them.



The North Stand is where 'the lad's' go, to drink & sing, some are lads, some are lads dad's & some have kids. If you really want to avoid it/protect your kids from it, then go in the West Stand ....



No, it shouldn't be that way, but who will stop it ?



On Thursday night I witnessed a Scouse steward shouting & swearing at other stewards in the N.S, "treat 'em like £UCK!N' Kids" & so on he was shouting about Leigh fans, so if the stewards have no self control, what hope for the rest ? Or "are you Widnes in disguise" or some such ....We have a football following now, many of our fans are also Man United fans & it shows in the songs that carry over.Don't get me wrong, I am a MUFC fan & born & raised in Mcr so I know the songs, what happens is this, those lads singing them are mid teens to late 20's, they eventually grow up & leave it behind, I was the same at that age, not defending it, just pointing out facts as I see them.The North Stand is where 'the lad's' go, to drink & sing, some are lads, some are lads dad's & some have kids. If you really want to avoid it/protect your kids from it, then go in the West Stand ....No, it shouldn't be that way, but who will stop it ?On Thursday night I witnessed a Scouse steward shouting & swearing at other stewards in the N.S, "treat 'em like £UCK!N' Kids" & so on he was shouting about Leigh fans, so if the stewards have no self control, what hope for the rest ? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, ColD, kirkhall, Leythersteve, Ste100Centurions and 87 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,538,387 887 75,861 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun 19th Mar : 05:00 NRL-R3 CANBERRA v WESTS TV Sun 19th Mar : 07:30 NRL-R3 CRONULLA v ST GEORGE TV Sun 19th Mar : 15:00 SL-R5 WIGAN v HUDDERSFIELD Sun 19th Mar : 15:00 SL-R5 SALFORD v CASTLEFORD Tue 21st Mar : 20:00 SL-R7 CASTLEFORD v HUDDERSFIELD Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05 NRL-R4 SOUTHS v SYDNEY TV > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00 SL-R6 WAKEFIELD v LEIGH TV < Fri 24th Mar : 07:00 NRL-R4 PENRITH v NEWCASTLE TV Fri 24th Mar : 09:05 NRL-R4 BRISBANE v CANBERRA TV Fri 24th Mar : 20:00 SL-R6 WIDNES v SALFORD Fri 24th Mar : 20:00 SL-R6 WIGAN v HULL FC Fri 24th Mar : 20:00 SL-R6 HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 24th Mar : 20:00 SL-R6 ST. HELENS v WARRINGTON TV Sat 25th Mar : 05:30 NRL-R4 MANLY v CANTERBURY TV Sat 25th Mar : 08:00 NRL-R4 PARRAMATTA v CRONULLA TV



























c}