I've been to football games and heard worse , and thought it was funny , until watching MOTD with my parents and hearing it clearly on the TV



I prefer RL now for several reasons , one of those was the difference in support , ie being able to mix with opposition fans before and after



Yes there has always been individual swearing , and while I try to not do it myself , it happens within the emotion of the game



But within the ' songs/chants ' sung that include swear words there isn't a single one that is actually supportive/positive to the club or the team , every single one is abusive/aggressive aimed at the supporters of the team we are playing or Wigan



Anybody singing or supporting the singing of those songs/chants is an idiot , it isn't big and it isn't funny