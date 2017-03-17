WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:02 pm
waterfield's finest
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 28, 2003 1:12 pm
Posts: 1070
I agree with this. Took my 7 year old to Wigan and was wincing throughout.

:? The flute song does not bother me too much as I grew up with it and it is a bit of a tradition. Would I rather it not be sung? Yes.
:( Casual, appalling language chanted throughout is much worse.
:evil: Openly expressing hatred for anyone is just appalling. How is it OK to teach kids that you can hate someone because they live 7 miles down the road?

If I go to another away game with him, I won't be sitting with the Leigh fans and I'd expect many other parents to make the same choice.

The club has already done a bit by promoting a new song and should keep up the pressure.

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:15 pm
Leyther Always
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 1:08 pm
Posts: 1579
Location: Leyth
Budgiezilla wrote:
Last night was bad, worst I've heard at LSV. The continuous chant of "You're F***ing sh**" was pathetic.....What's wrong with "can we play you every week" ??!!


:lol: :lol: :lol:

always happened, always will
the artist wrote:
in the early 80s the player hull fc fans always wanted to make their side complete was john woods of leigh


FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER @Frain_Leyther

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:22 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15859
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Cas were in full voice with the 'king sheeite' chant v Leeds, this is not a Leigh problem and it would be great if society's use of certain words was eliminated. Like to see the East stand central open every game as a family stand personally

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:39 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1458
Location: In't Tap Room
maurice wrote:
Cas were in full voice with the 'king sheeite' chant v Leeds, this is not a Leigh problem and it would be great if society's use of certain words was eliminated. Like to see the East stand central open every game as a family stand personally


Totally agree.

I don't think it is necessarily a Leigh Centurions problem (the same pathetic chants were all evident from Wigan supporters during the SKY game last week - Chrystal clear through the TV) but it is embarrassing and it does impact on our club unfortunately when our supporters chant it.

In my day a Warrington club captain would not have said 'ar4se' in front of a lady either but the world has moved on , not for the better I hasten to add.

Let's look on the bright side. Thankfully we were only playing a club from just down Winwick Lane otherwise we would have had to endure the appalling saville chant on top, from that section of our supporters devoid of half a brain cell.

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:43 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 178
Warrington also chanted at Gaz Hock, but telling the north stand to stop swearing isn't going to stop the issue . Personally I think the North Stand has been vocal and has helped the players raise their game in recent weeks. Some of it is unnecessary but it's not going to go away . What happened to the Icelandic Chant ?

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:52 pm
Markski55

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 89
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
I totally agree with your thoughts re this issue. Success brings bigger support for Leigh which is always needed. But at the same time there is the possibility that it attracts followers who give the Club a bad image. Anyone who looks at the Club both on and off the field can see that the level of professionalism has improved beyond anything we have seen before. We are a SL Club in every way. However, the fans also need to match this level of professionalism through their general behaviour and conduct on match days. At the end of the day we all represent Leigh Centurions in whatever capacity that we can. Okay, most of us are not on the Board of Directors or some other important role, and don't have a say in important decisions. But we are a part of the Club in our own small way. We are ambassadors for our great Club. If we behave badly then it reflects not just on the individual responsible for such behaviour, but it also gives Leigh Centurions an equally bad image. The Flute Song is something that should be stuffed in 'Room 101' with immediate effect. Not only is it totally out of date and irrelevant in today's society, it is rude and offensive. Disliking Wigan RL is one thing, but the IRA too? It's not like the IRA are currently in the news, although I am sure they still exist. It's also a crap song. The chances are that if you asked one of the 'vocalists' who sing that song what they know about the IRA, or even what the initials stand for, they wouldn't know a thing. Rubbish like this, as you rightly point out, rubs off on our kids also and sets a bad example of what it is to be a proper well behaved supporter. The new songs that we have recently adopted are much better and hopefully the fans will stick with these.
I went to the Wigan game a few weeks ago and the same old hate chanting and general abuse reared its ugly head again. Friendly banter is one thing, but some of the abuse that was shouted at the Wigan fans, albeit they had no chance of hearing it because they were too far away, was just pathetic. The people in question were adults and I wonder if they ever realise just how bad they appear to others who were there just to watch what was a good tough game of RL.
I think that the best that Derek can do regarding the issue of bad behaviour by some fans is to make a press release through the main Leigh Centurions website on his Blog page, or through the Club matchday programme. Fans need to understand the role that they play by supporting the Club and the negative impact that poor behaviour has. We are being watched by the RFL and we need to show that we deserve to be at the top table for all the right reasons. It's not all about getting behind the team on the field. The tannoy message warning about bad language is something that the Club will have to maintain to show to the RFL and other visiting Clubs that it is something they are trying to sort out. Derek can only do so much and he is doing plenty from what I can see. We all have a responsibility to project a positive image of our great Club and most of us thankfully do.


An excellent response to this thread.
I take my 85 year old mother to all the matches - we have season tickets in the west stand - I find it an embarrassment with some of the chanting which is quite frankly boring.
Many of the new chants are funny and sound great even the dodgy rendition of "something good"

Re: An open letter to Mr. Beaumont.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:48 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14561
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Budgiezilla wrote:
Last night was bad, worst I've heard at LSV. The continuous chant of "You're F***ing sh**" was pathetic.....What's wrong with "can we play you every week" ??!!



Unfortunately this seems to be the latest trendy generic football song that has made it's way into the game, just stick to 'you're not very good' or 'can we play you every week', same message just not as offending to some.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: davo1979, frank1, glow, gunners guns13, joanne callotte, Morvan, reffy, thepimp007 and 217 guests

