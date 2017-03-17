I agree with this. Took my 7 year old to Wigan and was wincing throughout.
The flute song does not bother me too much as I grew up with it and it is a bit of a tradition. Would I rather it not be sung? Yes.
Casual, appalling language chanted throughout is much worse.
Openly expressing hatred for anyone is just appalling. How is it OK to teach kids that you can hate someone because they live 7 miles down the road?
If I go to another away game with him, I won't be sitting with the Leigh fans and I'd expect many other parents to make the same choice.
The club has already done a bit by promoting a new song and should keep up the pressure.
