Mr Beaumont could you please do something about the mindless, childish totally offensive chanting that is coming out of the North Stand.

There are women and children who go to the ground and also some of us who have a respect for others, you have done wonders for the town and the club but the downside of that is it has attracted some who should no better, and would probably not do take part in it as individuals, the Pied Pipers amongst them calls the tune and they follow like children.

They are doing themselves, the club and the town no favours with the language and obscenities of their chants, I have been a supporter and season ticket holder of this great club for nearly half a century and throughout that time there has always been the banter, but to me this present day stuff is disgusting.