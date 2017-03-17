WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chemistry & Effort

Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:46 am
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012
Posts: 3423
Location: Dolomites.
Ganson's Optician wrote:
And also despite the fact that last season the quality across the board was abysmal - never will there be a season ripe for the taking like that again!


Oh I think there will. Last year the numbers of people regularly playing rl fell by 10%. Over the past 10 years its fallen by 40%. I see in League Express that some teams are now playing with 11 men because they can't field the numbers, with no loose and the SO doubling as the FB. We stopped the Academy U15's and U16's because the local clubs could no longer field a full team of juniors. I watched England v Scotland RU last weekend and even with the innumerable penalty kicks and scrums / line outs you could see they have a much better quality player available to them ( Union by the way increased participation rates) One of their centres called Joseph scored a hat trick and looked a class apart from anything we have at international level.

With falling numbers of quality juniors coming through and not enough money to buy decent Aussies, I think we are going to have to get used to quite a few seasons like last year.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015
Posts: 441
I think that this mark is on here to antagonise us as he seems to think that were not a million miles off winning everything although were sat at the bottom of the league with zero points have played some absolute dire rugby and just been beaten by Leigh!!!!!!!!!!!!!


smith and agar are to blame for this irrespective of last seasons perceived success or failure you are only as good as your last game
