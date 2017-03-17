Ganson's Optician wrote: And also despite the fact that last season the quality across the board was abysmal - never will there be a season ripe for the taking like that again!

Oh I think there will. Last year the numbers of people regularly playing rl fell by 10%. Over the past 10 years its fallen by 40%. I see in League Express that some teams are now playing with 11 men because they can't field the numbers, with no loose and the SO doubling as the FB. We stopped the Academy U15's and U16's because the local clubs could no longer field a full team of juniors. I watched England v Scotland RU last weekend and even with the innumerable penalty kicks and scrums / line outs you could see they have a much better quality player available to them ( Union by the way increased participation rates) One of their centres called Joseph scored a hat trick and looked a class apart from anything we have at international level.With falling numbers of quality juniors coming through and not enough money to buy decent Aussies, I think we are going to have to get used to quite a few seasons like last year.