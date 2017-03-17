The players are still putting effort in, defensively we were sound for the majority of the evening, despite the ball Leigh had they struggled to break our defensive structure. The Hock try was a barge over and the Crooks try was a freak. The ball retention was awful with unforced errors all over the pitch. The main issue I see is the halfback position, we don't seem to have any real direction from Brown or Gidley, both similar type of players in being organizers, I think having that elusive runner/linebreaker would make a difference as currently when Gidley or Brown have the ball there is little or no chance of them attacking the line. I accept that Ratchford being fit changes the dynamic slightly when he joins the attack but I do think Gidley & Brown are too similar.