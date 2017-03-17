|
Mark
The players are still putting effort in, defensively we were sound for the majority of the evening, despite the ball Leigh had they struggled to break our defensive structure. The Hock try was a barge over and the Crooks try was a freak. The ball retention was awful with unforced errors all over the pitch. The main issue I see is the halfback position, we don't seem to have any real direction from Brown or Gidley, both similar type of players in being organizers, I think having that elusive runner/linebreaker would make a difference as currently when Gidley or Brown have the ball there is little or no chance of them attacking the line. I accept that Ratchford being fit changes the dynamic slightly when he joins the attack but I do think Gidley & Brown are too similar.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:30 am
Did we watch the same match?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:46 am
jj86
Ganson's Optician wrote:
Did we watch the same match?
glad I am not the only one thinking that. Can't see many agreeing with this assessment.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:49 am
Tiz Lad
Who's responsible for assembling the slowest and least creative backline in 20 years. Tony Smith
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:54 am
Mark
Tiz Lad wrote:
Who's responsible for assembling the slowest and least creative backline in 20 years. Tony Smith
Yeah Tony Smith is responsible, the same backline that finished top of the league and only just lost in the CC final and Grand final. Did you blame him for that?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:22 am
jj86
Mark wrote:
Yeah Tony Smith is responsible, the same backline that finished top of the league and only just lost in the CC final and Grand final. Did you blame him for that?
So another backline that failed then? We have had plenty of that in the last 60 years...
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:26 am
Mark
jj86 wrote:
So another backline that failed then? We have had plenty of that in the last 60 years...
If you call last season a failure
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:43 am
jj86
Mark wrote:
If you call last season a failure
I do. We failed to win anything (meaningful) again despite all the money spent by Smith. It will be 5 trophyless seasons come October. Do you define that as success?
