Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
My squad for next season
1 New FB unless Johnson improves 100%
2 lineham
3 new centre
4 new centre
5 new winger
6 ratchford
7 Patton
8 hill
9 Clark
10 cooper
11 sims
12. Currie
13 westerman
Subs
Savellio
Cosby
Cooper
Dwyer
Let the rest go. Just not good enough or not likely to improve all of a sudden
1 New FB unless Johnson improves 100%
2 lineham
3 new centre
4 new centre
5 new winger
6 ratchford
7 Patton
8 hill
9 Clark
10 cooper
11 sims
12. Currie
13 westerman
Subs
Savellio
Cosby
Cooper
Dwyer
Let the rest go. Just not good enough or not likely to improve all of a sudden
No Toby King?! More than held his own when played.