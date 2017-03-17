moving on... wrote:
There is no point sacking him until we have a world class replacement ready to step in.
So, do we just keep on losing game after game with a disgruntled set of players, whom the coach appears to have lost.... All because there isnt a world class replacement to take over immediately?
or do we make a change, try and lift the morale of the players and the fans and go again, in an attempt to not end up in the million pound game.
I dont care who it is, but we need change. Even its if temporary until the end of the season. These players need another leader before its too late.