moving on... wrote:
There is no point sacking him until we have a world class replacement ready to step in.
So, do we just keep on losing game after game with a disgruntled set of players, whom the coach appears to have lost.... All because there isnt a world class replacement to take over immediately?
or do we make a change, try and lift the morale of the players and the fans and go again, in an attempt to not end up in the million pound game.
I dont care who it is, but we need change. Even its if temporary until the end of the season. These players need another leader before its too late.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:34 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
So, do we just keep on losing game after game with a disgruntled set of players, whom the coach appears to have lost.... All because there isnt a world class replacement to take over immediately?
or do we make a change, try and lift the morale of the players and the fans and go again, in an attempt to not end up in the million pound game.
I dont care who it is, but we need change. Even its if temporary until the end of the season. These players need another leader before its too late.
I've been laughed at and told I don't know what I'm going on about but I'd give Agar the chop. He has a loosing mentality and that mentality spreads. I think that would be enough to make players sit up and think "bloody hell, we better buck our ideas up." If not then give Smith a golden handshake and say taraa.
I'd be reluctant to give smith the boot first. Lets see what would happen with Briers as his No.2 first.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:48 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
or do we make a change, try and lift the morale of the players and the fans and go again, in an attempt to not end up in the million pound game.
I dont care who it is, but we need change. Even its if temporary until the end of the season. These players need another leader before its too late.
Iestyn Harris talks a lot of sense on the radio and seems to know where our problems are.
Could bring Kevin Ellis and Clive Griffiths with him who he worked with in the Wales job.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:07 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Iestyn Harris talks a lot of sense on the radio and seems to know where our problems are.
Could bring Kevin Ellis and Clive Griffiths with him who he worked with in the Wales job.
club legend as well.. adored by the fans... bring him home.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:11 pm
like you say we need a temporary lift - Harris could come in and start us dreaming of great things to come before he moved on to replace McDermott at Leeds
Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:16 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
like you say we need a temporary lift - Harris could come in and start us dreaming of great things to come before he moved on to replace McDermott at Leeds
OR Sculthorpe... he could come in, save the day, then go and coach saints when poundland Jack Black (copyright morriseyisawire) gets the hook.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:01 pm
Jimathay wrote:
Had we won the CC, I would have said that was a success.
That is rightly or wrongly what the definition of success is, in the competitions we compete in.
We can comfort ourselves with the fact we've been the "best" team in the competition on a couple of occasions with the LLS, but success is GF and CC wins.
Walk away as losing finalists in the two main competitions that count, great to be there, better than those that only made it to the semis. But success? No.
Win one or both? Of course that's a success.
Of course I wished we had won the GF and the CC, but, we didn't. My point was that having beaten Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield, the comparative (distorted IMO) value given to us beating Hull FC in a tight game as opposed to a 30 game season is an unfair one
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:50 pm
The league leaders shield only means something to the teams that wins it and a little Presteigne for coming first.
The challenge cup is a great trophy to win and a nice day out I guess but it's not the grand final and it's not a win,
I had hoped that the cc wins would spur us on and we could potentially have won a few grand finals by now.
That's not the case we still have not won the gf and there have been similarities in the mannor of our losses in the grand finals and in the cc cup defeat against hull
My squad for next season
1 New FB unless Johnson improves 100%
2 lineham
3 new centre
4 new centre
5 new winger
6 ratchford
7 Patton
8 hill
9 Clark
10 cooper
11 sims
12. Currie
13 westerman
Subs
Savellio
Cosby
Cooper
Dwyer
Let the rest go. Just not good enough or not likely to improve all of a sudden
