The league leaders shield only means something to the teams that wins it and a little Presteigne for coming first.



The challenge cup is a great trophy to win and a nice day out I guess but it's not the grand final and it's not a win,





I had hoped that the cc wins would spur us on and we could potentially have won a few grand finals by now.



That's not the case we still have not won the gf and there have been similarities in the mannor of our losses in the grand finals and in the cc cup defeat against hull



My squad for next season



1 New FB unless Johnson improves 100%

2 lineham

3 new centre

4 new centre

5 new winger

6 ratchford

7 Patton

8 hill

9 Clark

10 cooper

11 sims

12. Currie

13 westerman



Subs

Savellio

Cosby

Cooper

Dwyer



Let the rest go. Just not good enough or not likely to improve all of a sudden