morleys_deckchair wrote: So, do we just keep on losing game after game with a disgruntled set of players, whom the coach appears to have lost.... All because there isnt a world class replacement to take over immediately?



or do we make a change, try and lift the morale of the players and the fans and go again, in an attempt to not end up in the million pound game.



I dont care who it is, but we need change. Even its if temporary until the end of the season. These players need another leader before its too late.

I've been laughed at and told I don't know what I'm going on about but I'd give Agar the chop. He has a loosing mentality and that mentality spreads. I think that would be enough to make players sit up and think "bloody hell, we better buck our ideas up." If not then give Smith a golden handshake and say taraa.I'd be reluctant to give smith the boot first. Lets see what would happen with Briers as his No.2 first.