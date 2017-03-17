|
Mark wrote:
Did they want to 6 months ago then?
Most (not all) but clearly something has changed. Pre-season was clearly a disaster. Smith has form for falling out with players - the list is endless so it isn't exactly a surprise. Clearly the players are fed up of him and his coaching setup.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:23 am
jj86 wrote:
Most (not all) but clearly something has changed. Pre-season was clearly a disaster. Smith has form for falling out with players - the list is endless so it isn't exactly a surprise. Clearly the players are fed up of him and his coaching setup.
Name some players of this endless list? I'm sure you will have links to prove it as well with there being so many.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:38 am
NSW wrote:
Blind loyalty to Smith with some of my Warrington mates
Wire win - Tony smith is God!
Wire lose - Agar out!
ridiculous isnt it.
Massive pessimist
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:40 am
Mark wrote:
Name some players of this endless list? I'm sure you will have links to prove it as well with there being so many.
I believe this has already been done for me in another thread but for starters:
Wood
Higham
Monaghan (j)
Hodgson
Carvell
Penny
Lineham
And they are just a few done in public. Rumours about cliques in the club have been around a while. Open your eyes something clearly stinks.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:38 am
Mark wrote:
I honestly don't think we're too far away.
Hill said last night we were "miles off".
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:07 am
Mark wrote:
Did Agar not have any influence in getting us to within 10 points of winning everything last year? or is it just this year he's responsible for?
Your refer to our Challenge Cup Final loss in support of your argument. Do you recall that was the culmination of 3 wins Oldham, Widnes and Wakefield?
