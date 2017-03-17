Mark wrote:
Name some players of this endless list? I'm sure you will have links to prove it as well with there being so many.
I believe this has already been done for me in another thread but for starters:
Wood
Higham
Monaghan (j)
Hodgson
Carvell
Penny
Lineham
And they are just a few done in public. Rumours about cliques in the club have been around a while. Open your eyes something clearly stinks.
