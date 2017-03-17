WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A different slant....

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves A different slant....

 
Post a reply

A different slant....

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:34 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 53
Is the right thing to be looking to get rid of Smith? I'd love to know what the split of reponsibility is with regards to coaching etc... but it seems, much like everywhere he has been, that Agar is absolutely poisonous to a club. Pretty much ever since his arrival, we have been on a slippery slope to dull, directionless attacking rugby. But even that all encompassing vision doesn't explain what is going on currently. Against Brisbane (all "its their first game" talk aside), we got a glimpse of what we still could be...an attractive, fluid team, that had desire, intensity, and the ability to play some fantastic off the cuff rugby league. How does that evaporate in the space of a month? We don't even seem to have the team knitting together any more, zero pride for the shirt or the line, zero passion, and absolutely zero direction. This team is capable, regardless of its inherent weaknesses, of competing, as has been shown. So what has changed? I'm not angry, I'm not calling for Smith out, I'm just thoroughly confused as to how we can have taken so many backward steps, with a team that is essentially the same as last year, in just over 4 weeks. I'm willing to give Brown, as rank average as he has looked, some bedding in time, but the nucleus of the team is the same as the one that reached a CC Final, Grand Final and won the LLS last year. We dont have Leeds excuse of losing the spine of a team, so what is it?

Re: A different slant....

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:53 am
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1386
Man Mountain wrote:
Is the right thing to be looking to get rid of Smith? I'd love to know what the split of reponsibility is with regards to coaching etc... but it seems, much like everywhere he has been, that Agar is absolutely poisonous to a club. Pretty much ever since his arrival, we have been on a slippery slope to dull, directionless attacking rugby. But even that all encompassing vision doesn't explain what is going on currently. Against Brisbane (all "its their first game" talk aside), we got a glimpse of what we still could be...an attractive, fluid team, that had desire, intensity, and the ability to play some fantastic off the cuff rugby league. How does that evaporate in the space of a month? We don't even seem to have the team knitting together any more, zero pride for the shirt or the line, zero passion, and absolutely zero direction. This team is capable, regardless of its inherent weaknesses, of competing, as has been shown. So what has changed? I'm not angry, I'm not calling for Smith out, I'm just thoroughly confused as to how we can have taken so many backward steps, with a team that is essentially the same as last year, in just over 4 weeks. I'm willing to give Brown, as rank average as he has looked, some bedding in time, but the nucleus of the team is the same as the one that reached a CC Final, Grand Final and won the LLS last year. We dont have Leeds excuse of losing the spine of a team, so what is it?


It was only a matter of time before Agar had the same impact at Warrington as he did Hull FC. Hull went from top 4 to bottom 2 in two years.
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: A different slant....

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:18 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3943
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
spegs wrote:
It was only a matter of time before Agar had the same impact at Warrington as he did Hull FC. Hull went from top 4 to bottom 2 in two years.


Totally agree as a fellow Hull FC fan watching Warrington this season particularly is so reminiscent of watching us under the 'Agar Affect' from Grand finalists to bottom two with him involved. Whether assistant or Head Coach he was a big part of the downward spiral and the similarities watching Warrington are scary.

Smith is a good coach and has proven that, his mistake is having Agar (Mr Fubar) as assistant as all he will do is assist on the demise of Warrington.

As a Hull fan I feel for you Warrington fans having experienced watching a team coached by Agar and totally devoid of ideas and demoralised. If you think I'm a Hull fan talking bollards just ask the opinion of any Hull or Wakey fan on the Agar affect.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: A different slant....

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:24 am
Mark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Dec 21, 2004 3:30 pm
Posts: 23139
Location: Greatness
Did Agar not have any influence in getting us to within 10 points of winning everything last year? or is it just this year he's responsible for?
Image

Re: A different slant....

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:33 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 53
Mark wrote:
Did Agar not have any influence in getting us to within 10 points of winning everything last year? or is it just this year he's responsible for?


This is what is puzzling me. If I look at the "isolated" success (if that's even a term) it doesn't make sense, but our steady ruining has coincided with his arrival. Is it other factors? Is it just a coincidence?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, anijay, Bombed Out, BrianBradyHandOff, Bullseye, ComeOnYouUll, Disney cat, Edinburgh Warrior, hatty, infamous grouse, Jabebby, jj86, Man Mountain, Mark, mosher, silver2, son of headingley, thelinesman, Tiz Lad, Uppo58, wiretillidie30 and 385 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,9161,24675,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  














c}