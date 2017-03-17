|
|
Is the right thing to be looking to get rid of Smith? I'd love to know what the split of reponsibility is with regards to coaching etc... but it seems, much like everywhere he has been, that Agar is absolutely poisonous to a club. Pretty much ever since his arrival, we have been on a slippery slope to dull, directionless attacking rugby. But even that all encompassing vision doesn't explain what is going on currently. Against Brisbane (all "its their first game" talk aside), we got a glimpse of what we still could be...an attractive, fluid team, that had desire, intensity, and the ability to play some fantastic off the cuff rugby league. How does that evaporate in the space of a month? We don't even seem to have the team knitting together any more, zero pride for the shirt or the line, zero passion, and absolutely zero direction. This team is capable, regardless of its inherent weaknesses, of competing, as has been shown. So what has changed? I'm not angry, I'm not calling for Smith out, I'm just thoroughly confused as to how we can have taken so many backward steps, with a team that is essentially the same as last year, in just over 4 weeks. I'm willing to give Brown, as rank average as he has looked, some bedding in time, but the nucleus of the team is the same as the one that reached a CC Final, Grand Final and won the LLS last year. We dont have Leeds excuse of losing the spine of a team, so what is it?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:53 am
|
spegs
Free-scoring winger
|
Man Mountain wrote:
Is the right thing to be looking to get rid of Smith? I'd love to know what the split of reponsibility is with regards to coaching etc... but it seems, much like everywhere he has been, that Agar is absolutely poisonous to a club. Pretty much ever since his arrival, we have been on a slippery slope to dull, directionless attacking rugby. But even that all encompassing vision doesn't explain what is going on currently. Against Brisbane (all "its their first game" talk aside), we got a glimpse of what we still could be...an attractive, fluid team, that had desire, intensity, and the ability to play some fantastic off the cuff rugby league. How does that evaporate in the space of a month? We don't even seem to have the team knitting together any more, zero pride for the shirt or the line, zero passion, and absolutely zero direction. This team is capable, regardless of its inherent weaknesses, of competing, as has been shown. So what has changed? I'm not angry, I'm not calling for Smith out, I'm just thoroughly confused as to how we can have taken so many backward steps, with a team that is essentially the same as last year, in just over 4 weeks. I'm willing to give Brown, as rank average as he has looked, some bedding in time, but the nucleus of the team is the same as the one that reached a CC Final, Grand Final and won the LLS last year. We dont have Leeds excuse of losing the spine of a team, so what is it?
It was only a matter of time before Agar had the same impact at Warrington as he did Hull FC. Hull went from top 4 to bottom 2 in two years.
|
[b]Agar out[/b]
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:18 am
|
|
spegs wrote:
It was only a matter of time before Agar had the same impact at Warrington as he did Hull FC. Hull went from top 4 to bottom 2 in two years.
Totally agree as a fellow Hull FC fan watching Warrington this season particularly is so reminiscent of watching us under the 'Agar Affect' from Grand finalists to bottom two with him involved. Whether assistant or Head Coach he was a big part of the downward spiral and the similarities watching Warrington are scary.
Smith is a good coach and has proven that, his mistake is having Agar (Mr Fubar) as assistant as all he will do is assist on the demise of Warrington.
As a Hull fan I feel for you Warrington fans having experienced watching a team coached by Agar and totally devoid of ideas and demoralised. If you think I'm a Hull fan talking bollards just ask the opinion of any Hull or Wakey fan on the Agar affect.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:24 am
|
Mark
Gold RLFANS Member
|
Did Agar not have any influence in getting us to within 10 points of winning everything last year? or is it just this year he's responsible for?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:33 am
|
|
Mark wrote:
Did Agar not have any influence in getting us to within 10 points of winning everything last year? or is it just this year he's responsible for?
This is what is puzzling me. If I look at the "isolated" success (if that's even a term) it doesn't make sense, but our steady ruining has coincided with his arrival. Is it other factors? Is it just a coincidence?
|
|
