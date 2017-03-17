Is the right thing to be looking to get rid of Smith? I'd love to know what the split of reponsibility is with regards to coaching etc... but it seems, much like everywhere he has been, that Agar is absolutely poisonous to a club. Pretty much ever since his arrival, we have been on a slippery slope to dull, directionless attacking rugby. But even that all encompassing vision doesn't explain what is going on currently. Against Brisbane (all "its their first game" talk aside), we got a glimpse of what we still could be...an attractive, fluid team, that had desire, intensity, and the ability to play some fantastic off the cuff rugby league. How does that evaporate in the space of a month? We don't even seem to have the team knitting together any more, zero pride for the shirt or the line, zero passion, and absolutely zero direction. This team is capable, regardless of its inherent weaknesses, of competing, as has been shown. So what has changed? I'm not angry, I'm not calling for Smith out, I'm just thoroughly confused as to how we can have taken so many backward steps, with a team that is essentially the same as last year, in just over 4 weeks. I'm willing to give Brown, as rank average as he has looked, some bedding in time, but the nucleus of the team is the same as the one that reached a CC Final, Grand Final and won the LLS last year. We dont have Leeds excuse of losing the spine of a team, so what is it?