I think Richard Agar does a great job, I don't think anyone gives him credit for his supporting roll. Putting out those cones and washing the training vests wont sort themselves out, also he provides that psychological support for Tony. Why has Stuart Pearce suddenly got involved, I'm happy if he is working as the Kicking coach, he has no doubt got some excellent experience of putting the ball over the bar but pep talks and squash - I say no!. Shoddy interview again, didn't ask whether Richard & Tony play with a yellow dot.