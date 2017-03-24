WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SAINTS VS WIRE

SAINTS VS WIRE

Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:01 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2800
Location: Stuck in 1982
moving on... wrote:
Correct Rico. Almost as if to say:

"We think you're a really good talented half... but we would rather you change your entire natural game to fit in with what we want so when you come back we look even worse than we do already."


I don't think there's much chance of success with this type of player development strategy, more likely will lead to a player being 'away' for longer perhaps sometimes never to really return is that what we are trying to achieve? A bit like breaking up and uttering/hearing the immortal words of comfort "it's not you it's me"...yeah right

Odd, but, then again as Oscar Wilde often said "we live in odd times"

SAINTS VS WIRE

Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:55 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 460
It's baffling!! If we are going to accept people making errors it should be the younger players coming thru the Experianced players should be able to cover for their mistakes and they should be given the oppertunity to learn from them

For me personally the almost certainty of converting a try is worth more than the errors he may have made ?? Tho we've not really scored enough for him to kick lol but in a regular season his kicking would be invaluable!!

SAINTS VS WIRE

Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:20 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5420
Location: South Stand.....bored
Eddie Hemmings Bingo, anyone?

I'm going for (in order)

Crisis
Underperforming
Talented players
hoodoo
This is Saints (should we be winning by four tries......stop laughing at the back, and Saints score)
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

SAINTS VS WIRE

Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:30 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6528
Location: Home sweet home
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Eddie Hemmings Bingo, anyone?

I'm going for (in order)

Crisis
Underperforming
Talented players
hoodoo
This is Saints (should we be winning by four tries......stop laughing at the back, and Saints score)


dont forget robbeeeeeeeeeeeee
