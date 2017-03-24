moving on... wrote: Correct Rico. Almost as if to say:



"We think you're a really good talented half... but we would rather you change your entire natural game to fit in with what we want so when you come back we look even worse than we do already."

I don't think there's much chance of success with this type of player development strategy, more likely will lead to a player being 'away' for longer perhaps sometimes never to really return is that what we are trying to achieve? A bit like breaking up and uttering/hearing the immortal words of comfort "it's not you it's me"...yeah rightOdd, but, then again as Oscar Wilde often said "we live in odd times"