Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:24 pm
latchfordbob






Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Smith's treatment of Patton this season has been shocking IMO.


Smith's treatment of a few players over the years has been shocking.


Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:10 pm
Lord Tony Smith






Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
its a tough one I'm sure that Patton would have been told he will be playing games as cover this season in the pre season build up so he shouldn't have expected to keep his place in the team barring some exceptional performances that meant he could not be dropped which in part was in his own hands.

Smith hung Patton out to dry and publicly stated that he had been dropped due to 'poor performances'. Interestingly, more senior players who, in my opinion, have been much worse than Dec [Kevin Brown being one of those] have been kept in the team every week.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:49 pm
rubber duckie





20 points down and Brown kicked 10 yards up into touch on the 3rd tackle.....That is inexcusable.
Patton kicking out on the full trying to get deep is excusable and shouldn't have been highlighted as our downfall...yes it's an error but not there is a marked difference of useless and speculative between the two.

Brown needed a reminder in the reserves for that.


Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:28 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit



Pattons daughter is ill in hospital currently, I think that more than explains his absence.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:12 am
Lord Tony Smith






Man Mountain wrote:
Pattons daughter is ill in hospital currently, I think that more than explains his absence.

It would if Smith had said Patton's unavailable due to 'family/personal reasons' but he didn't. He said due to 'poor performances'.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:21 am
lefty goldblatt






Lord Tony Smith wrote:
1. Gidley
2. Russell
3. Ratchford
4. Livett
5. Evans
6. Patton
7. Brown


As Nick Ross would have said on Crimewatch, many years ago.


"Please, don't have nightmares. Do sleep well"

Shudders.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:26 am
shinymcshine




Lord Tony Smith wrote:
It would if Smith had said Patton's unavailable due to 'family/personal reasons' but he didn't. He said due to 'poor performances'.


Has Smith recently re-iterated this, or are you just repeating what he said a few weeks ago when he was first dropped?

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:58 pm
moving on...





I heard by the water cooler... That Patton was told by the management that they were happy with what he was doing but he wasn't playing how they expected a Warrington half back to play. So they we're putting you him the reserves to work on his game and prove himself to warrant a starting position."

or similar words to that effect.

Which to be honest wouldn't shock me. Lineham was banished for near enough a season and look at him now. It did him the world of good.









c}