Dezzies_right_hook wrote: its a tough one I'm sure that Patton would have been told he will be playing games as cover this season in the pre season build up so he shouldn't have expected to keep his place in the team barring some exceptional performances that meant he could not be dropped which in part was in his own hands.

Smith hung Patton out to dry and publicly stated that he had been dropped due to 'poor performances'. Interestingly, more senior players who, in my opinion, have been much worse than Dec [Kevin Brown being one of those] have been kept in the team every week.