Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:09 am
Snaggletooth
We will be better playing with 12 than having Evans anywhere near the team!

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:03 am
I fear the worst possible result would be a narrow saints victory. We would have the usual "turning the corner, bad luck, injuries, soon have a full complement back etc." A heavy defeat may force a decision or at least a statement of intent from the board. I cannot see a Wire victory, and my very worst nightmare is a Wire Vs Widnes 8n themillion pound game!

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:48 am
rubber duckie
Snaggletooth wrote:
We will be better playing with 12 than having Evans anywhere near the team!

Sorry Snag, but that's a pathetic post.
once a wire always a wire

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:10 am
Snaggletooth
rubber duckie wrote:
Sorry Snag, but that's a pathetic post.


Thanks mate, nice to know we have differing views :ROCKS:

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:21 pm
rubber duckie
Snaggletooth wrote:
Thanks mate, nice to know we have differing views :ROCKS:

;)
once a wire always a wire

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:35 pm
LOngbarn Wire
Wolves squad: Stefan Ratchford, Rhys Evans, Matthew Russell, Kevin Brown, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Ashton Sims, Jack Hughes, Joe Westerman, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Dominic Crosby, Andre Savelio, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Jack Johnson, Harvey Livett, Ben Westwood.

Saints squad: Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Tommy Lee, Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, Jack Owens, Jack Ashworth, Zeb Taia.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:37 pm
Lord Tony Smith
LOngbarn Wire wrote:
Wolves squad: Stefan Ratchford, Rhys Evans, Matthew Russell, Kevin Brown, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Ashton Sims, Jack Hughes, Joe Westerman, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Dominic Crosby, Andre Savelio, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Jack Johnson, Harvey Livett, Ben Westwood.

Saints squad: Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Tommy Lee, Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, Jack Owens, Jack Ashworth, Zeb Taia.

Smith's treatment of Patton this season has been shocking IMO.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:41 pm
moving on...
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Smith's treatment of Patton this season has been shocking IMO.


Seconded
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:10 pm
its a tough one I'm sure that Patton would have been told he will be playing games as cover this season in the pre season build up so he shouldn't have expected to keep his place in the team barring some exceptional performances that meant he could not be dropped which in part was in his own hands.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:38 pm
WWRLFC78
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
its a tough one I'm sure that Patton would have been told he will be playing games as cover this season in the pre season build up so he shouldn't have expected to keep his place in the team barring some exceptional performances that meant he could not be dropped which in part was in his own hands.


Which is fine in principal, however that doesn't explain how 'others' retain their position in the team with rank average performances at best?!?!
c}