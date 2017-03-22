|
We will be better playing with 12 than having Evans anywhere near the team!
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:03 am
I fear the worst possible result would be a narrow saints victory. We would have the usual "turning the corner, bad luck, injuries, soon have a full complement back etc." A heavy defeat may force a decision or at least a statement of intent from the board. I cannot see a Wire victory, and my very worst nightmare is a Wire Vs Widnes 8n themillion pound game!
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:48 am
Snaggletooth wrote:
Sorry Snag, but that's a pathetic post.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:10 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks mate, nice to know we have differing views
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:21 pm
Snaggletooth wrote:
once a wire always a wire
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:35 pm
Wolves squad: Stefan Ratchford, Rhys Evans, Matthew Russell, Kevin Brown, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Ashton Sims, Jack Hughes, Joe Westerman, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Dominic Crosby, Andre Savelio, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Jack Johnson, Harvey Livett, Ben Westwood.
Saints squad: Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Tommy Lee, Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, Jack Owens, Jack Ashworth, Zeb Taia.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:37 pm
LOngbarn Wire wrote:
Smith's treatment of Patton this season has been shocking IMO.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:41 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Seconded
Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:10 pm
its a tough one I'm sure that Patton would have been told he will be playing games as cover this season in the pre season build up so he shouldn't have expected to keep his place in the team barring some exceptional performances that meant he could not be dropped which in part was in his own hands.
