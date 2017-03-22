I fear the worst possible result would be a narrow saints victory. We would have the usual "turning the corner, bad luck, injuries, soon have a full complement back etc." A heavy defeat may force a decision or at least a statement of intent from the board. I cannot see a Wire victory, and my very worst nightmare is a Wire Vs Widnes 8n themillion pound game!
