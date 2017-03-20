moving on... wrote:

Can't Wait for the post match interviews...



"And now we go down to Angela at the screen who's with both coaches after that 4-4 result."



A: "Thanks Brian, I'm here with the St. Helens coach Kieran Cunningham. Kieran, In what was a very scrappy game against a desperate Warrington side, you must be proud of the defensive effort you boys put in to deny the endless barrage of Warrington scoots from the play the ball and one up rugby."



K: "Thanks Angela. Yeah I'm really happy with the way my team stuck together. Listen, I'm not going to comment on the refereeing yet again because if it wasn't for the referee I've marked us down there to have scored 15 tries and probably 14 conversions. Its... It's sad. It's sad Angela that once again no one can see inside my head and how I imagine us playing."



A: "I see. Were you happy with how your team executed?"



K: "I can't comment on that Angela. Because once again it's sad that a game with the potential to see Saint Helens whitewash a team, was once again ruined by the referee. Had we been on Sky we'd have won that."



A: "We are on Sky Kieran."



K: "Thanks Angela."



*Cunningham walks of clapping the fans*



A: "Ok and now we move on the Warrington boss Tony Smith. Tony; You weren't beaten but you've still yet to win a game this season. How do you take that result?"



T: "Ahh well look yanno, we take games and results as they come and we... We try to learn from that. Maybe some of or executions were poor as well and at err... At times I think we were a little bit dumb with our decision making but yanno the boys... Look, the boys have been trying really hard this week and we've still got George King on the sidelines so I don't think we can be too hash on ourselves."



A: "And what about your finishing? The game finished 4-4 and the stats shown you had 80 sets in the St. Helens 10m line. How do you now go from kicking two penalties, into scoring tries?"



T: "Yeaaah I... I err.. Look. Matty Russell scored 5 tries in training on Wednesday so I'm not sure what happened there. Listen Look, I've got a great bunch of boys in there all hurting. All hurting about the start to the season but things take time yanno. I mean errr we did some good things, a lot of good things on and err off... *Sips water* off the ball. Its hard... Yanno for me, as their adopted dad and carer to see these boys go through this but like any responsible parent I'll just have to tell them it's ok to make mistakes and hopefully they can, can... errr, they can learn from that.



"Thanks Tony"