WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SAINTS VS WIRE

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves SAINTS VS WIRE

 
Post a reply

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:13 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13958
Location: NFL playoffs
Will this be the best chance St Helens have to beat us?

If they don't beat us now, Saints will NEVER beat us.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:59 pm
Moe syslak User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 736
Location: Springfield
Will be broadcast live on comic relief night as well. Nothing the bbc put out will match the comedy value on show on sky that night.
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:13 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7609
I envisage a close game. Not a good game. Desperate rugby.
once a wire always a wire

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:05 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 738
If we manage to lose against the favourites for relegation then Cunningham has to go. End of. No excuse for losing to the super league shipping boys

Regards

King James

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:44 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6525
Location: Home sweet home
Lebron James wrote:
If we manage to lose against the favourites for relegation then Cunningham has to go. End of. No excuse for losing to the super league shipping boys

Regards

King James


from what ive seen of saints so far in france they`ll muller us

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:48 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1341
Based on what I've seen in the first 34 minutes in the south of France, our pack need to be on raw meat and sanatogen tonic wine for the rest of the week or the saints forwards will absolutely trample all over us.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:08 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1319
Location: Warrington
After a bad week at Cheltenham I'll def be lumping on Stains for this 1.Cannot see anything but another defeat + a heavy 1 at that.Mind you I might wait before placing my bet to see if Smith comes out with his now regular pre match quote.The boys have trained really well this week:)

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:22 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5414
Location: South Stand.....bored
C'mon. Be positive.

A win at the Fakeciggydome
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:08 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2967
Location: newton-le-willows
If we don't turn up for Saints they could well get a very big score next week. Amor & Walmesley will crucify us.

Re: SAINTS VS WIRE

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:43 pm
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 54
If we can't get motivated for this game, we may as well jack it in. If we're getting battered, I expect brawls, just to vent some anger and at least show we care. Nothing less.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, ComeOnYouUll, goodways sore chops, Man Mountain, maurice, NtW, ScouseWire, Simeon Stylites, Trainman and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,3141,77175,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
24-28
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}