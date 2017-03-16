|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7601
This is looking every bit like...the loser goes.
Perhaps the best result for KC and TS is a draw.
once a wire always a wire
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:49 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8386
rubber duckie wrote:
This is looking every bit like...the loser goes.
Perhaps the best result for KC and TS is a draw.
Yet another "must win" game?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:45 am
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8658
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
cant wait for this one
Massive pessimist
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:15 am
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5473
Location: Now in Enemy Country
It's been suggested that we swap coaches for this game to see if it makes any difference.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:21 am
Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
Posts: 124
Location: Cumbria
An early preview of the Million Pound Game.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:36 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7601
morleys_deckchair wrote:
cant wait for this one
As is SJM, he left his seat at Leigh with nearly 15 mins on the clock.
once a wire always a wire
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:53 pm
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 6
Given how rubbish both sides are, this one will be one to miss.
A fallen giant living on past glories v a medium sized club who thinks RL only began in 2009.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:01 pm
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2963Location:
newton-le-willows
An idea for this game would be to do away with the rugby & give KC & TS a mic each like in wrestling & they can trade losing sound bites for eighty minutes. The one with the best excuses gets two points for his club.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:09 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7601
ninearches wrote:
An idea for this game would be to do away with the rugby & give KC & TS a mic each like in wrestling & they can trade losing sound bites for eighty minutes. The one with the best excuses gets two points for his club.
Oh my, that would be a living 80min nightmare.
once a wire always a wire
