|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7600
|
This is looking every bit like...the loser goes.
Perhaps the best result for KC and TS is a draw.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:49 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8386
|
rubber duckie wrote:
This is looking every bit like...the loser goes.
Perhaps the best result for KC and TS is a draw.
Yet another "must win" game?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:45 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8658
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
cant wait for this one
|
Massive pessimist
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5472
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
It's been suggested that we swap coaches for this game to see if it makes any difference.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:21 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
Posts: 123
Location: Cumbria
|
An early preview of the Million Pound Game.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7600
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
cant wait for this one
As is SJM, he left his seat at Leigh with nearly 15 mins on the clock.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, braytontiger, bren2k, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, chris2925, critch67, DAG, Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, Disgruntledgoat, Fields of Fire, Ganson's Optician, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Hasbag, Hashman, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Steel, Jimathay, mailman, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., nantwichexile, newgroundb4wakey, Oxford Exile, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, scottty, ScottyWire, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, Suzy Banyon, the flying biscuit, The Horses Mouth, The Riddler, TheButcher, Uncle Rico, Wire, wolfinwidnes1, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 558 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}