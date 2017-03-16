|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5153
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
yes Leigh are ........
Warrington however are not.
We will not be the best team in the middle 8's.....
what a loving disgrace.....
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1062
|
On current form no. But there are 18 weeks to go before we make that call. We only need to scrape into the top 8 and i think we'd all take that at the moment!
|
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1764
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
Wow, reading Smiths post match comments on the WG website, he is really struggling to find any answers to this. Who knows what happens next. I still think due to his close relationship with Moran his being sacked is a non starter. He's more likely to resign before that happens. I'm happy to be proved wrong mind!
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7586
|
He had no answer last week...he said it was down to luck...I explain there is no such thing as luck...therein lies another clueless answer. Like I said... where oportunity meets preparedness is the true definishion of what some call luck.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, apollosghost, atomic, Big Jim Slade, Bigtom, Bing [Bot], BornagainLeyther, chapylad, comeontrinity, Cripesginger, critch67, Cronus, CW8, DAG, dodger666, fc-eaststander, fcimp, FlyingRhinos, Fourpointtry, Ganson's Optician, Gazwire, gunners guns13, Hashman, Hatfield Town Wire, hatty, Hessle rover, Hindsfordleyther79, HOOF HEARTED, illy, invmatt, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, jacquiep, jeffb, jj86, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Les Boyd, MarioRugby, matt6169, matt_wire, MikeyWire, Morvan, Mr Snoodle, newgroundb4wakey, oggy123, Old Man John, Orrell Lad, P-J, Philth, pie.warrior, pmarrow, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, salfordfan, Snowy, spacks grandad, Superblue, Suzy Banyon, the flying biscuit, the fucitolbladderwrack, Touchliner, Towns88, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, Uppo58, whitters, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wireste92, wiretillidie30, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76 and 897 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}