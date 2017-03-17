shinymcshine wrote:
^
Yes I thought Hampshire should have got a yellow, however given that the other 2 had only been given yellows it would have seemed harsh. Had the others got red then a yellow would have been appropriate.
Yes I thought Hampshire should have got a yellow, however given that the other 2 had only been given yellows it would have seemed harsh. Had the others got red then a yellow would have been appropriate.
I thought it would have been fair, because had Hampshire not committed a blatant professional foul, Lineham wouldn't have lashed out at him.